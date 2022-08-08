Acromag's Ethernet Remote I/O Modules Add Conditional Logic Computing

Ethernet expandable I/O modules can now process IF/THEN/ELSE logic for rule-based I/O operation.

WIXOM, Mich., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acromag's new BusWorks® NT series remote I/O modules are now enhanced with conditional logic. The conditional logic increases the functionality with a system of rules that allows extremely complicated decisions based on relatively simple "yes/no" questions. For example, reading an analog or digital input value can trigger an action to happen as a result. This value could be used to control a relay when one or more conditions occur. Another example would be when a discrete input is ON and a temperature threshold is crossed. More complex math computation and logic are also an option.

"This new conditional logic capability, users can easily implement rule-based control functions without programming"

Conditional logic is configured on the NT's built-in web configuration page. No programming is required. The modules support up to 64 conditions using IF/THEN/ELSE statements.

NTE Ethernet I/O models have dual RJ45 ports and a webserver with Modbus TCP/IP and Ethernet/IP communication to monitor or control the internal I/O channels. An integrated DIN rail bus allows connections of up to three NTX expansion I/O modules. Each I/O module adds up to 16 input or output signals allowing a mix of voltage, current, temperature, TTL, and relay control signals networked on one IP address. Ethernet I/O modules distribute 9-32V DC power along the DIN rail bus to expansion modules. Hazardous location approvals, high noise immunity, and -40 to 70°C operation make this I/O ideal for use in harsh environments.

"With this new conditional logic capability, users can easily implement rule-based control functions without programming," states Robert Greenfield, Acromag's Business Development Manager.

The NT2000 Series offers a broad variety of I/O signal processing options. Nine I/O configurations are available as either NTE Ethernet I/O or NTX expansion I/O models. Analog I/O models feature eight differential or sixteen single-ended inputs for monitoring current or voltage signals. Discrete I/O models provide 16 tandem input/output channels with either active high/low input and sinking/sourcing output.For temperature monitoring, a thermocouple input model supports many sensor types and also millivolt ranges.

Acromag, a mid-sized international corporation, has been developing and manufacturing measurement and control products for more than 60 years. They offer a complete line of industrial I/O products including process instruments, signal conditioning equipment, data acquisition boards, distributed I/O systems, and communication devices.

