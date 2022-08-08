InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing Device for Bedpans (TRO-612)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional healthcare worker and I thought there could be a better way to disinfect patient bedpans," said an inventor, from Mitchell, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the BED PAN BUDDY. My design would eliminate the problem of improperly sanitized bedpans, which can spread infections through direct contact."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to sanitize bedpans. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to manual disinfecting methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent contamination and the spread of germs. Additionally, the invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes and home health care settings.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-612, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

