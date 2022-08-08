National CBD Day Ignites Huge Event for Industry Leader, FAB CBD

Celebrating CBD in a very big way, FAB CBD offers 35% off site wide, for two days only.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is National CBD Day, and the folks at FAB CBD are ready for it. Included in the celebration is a deep discount of 35% on all products, including two new items on their top-quality roster. But first, a little bit about the day that's being observed.

The federal government defined hemp in 2018 as a legal plant that is distinct from marijuana, due to the incredibly low levels of THC in it (less than .03%). Therefore, hemp-based products like CBD oil no longer fell under national anti-drug laws. Since that time, CBD has developed into a highly popular and well-known ingredient in oils, creams, gummies, capsules, and more. FAB CBD is a major player in the industry and loves to have a big event in celebration of the hemp compound that they built their company around.

The new Complete Cannabinoid™ Softgel is a great reason to shop this sale. A few things set this full spectrum capsule apart from what other brands are doing. First, it contains equal parts CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC, which is almost unheard of in the current CBD market. Second, it is made with cassava root rather than gelatin, making the softgel accessible to vegetarians and vegans in addition to the rest of the population. Customers are raving about how easy the softgels are to swallow or to carry with them on the go, and they love having a taste-free option in their CBD regimen.

Another new product in the FAB CBD store is an unflavored CBD+CBG Oil. This popular and potent 2400mg oil was previously only available in mint and citrus but can now be experienced with the natural flavor of hemp. An expertly balanced 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG shines in this robust full spectrum blend, establishing a gold standard for tinctures in the CBD industry.

Effective today, customers can shop all products for up to 35% off storewide. The sale lasts until August 10th, using the code: CBDDAY.

