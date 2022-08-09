BIG DATA & CLOUD SERVICES VETERAN, DAVID DOBBINS, JOINS TRANSACTION ENABLER SWIVEL™ AS VP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIVEL™ Transactions, a financial technology and services company whose industry-leading transaction-enablement platform is used by more than 830 financial institutions, today announced David Dobbins has joined the company as vice president of software engineering. Dobbins has more than 20 years of experience in software development including senior engineering roles at Rackspace, one of the world's largest cloud infrastructure and services providers. While at Rackspace, he was responsible for building and operating the company's Cloud Big Data Platform, assembling development teams and launching new services. He joins SWIVEL at an exciting time as the payments company is in growth mode after launching from SWBC earlier this year.

SWIVEL has the energy of a startup with the track record, resources, and customer base of a well-established firm

Dobbins says he is energized by the SWIVEL atmosphere and focus on delivering exceptional transaction services. "It's rare to be part of a company that has the energy of a start-up but the track record, financial resources, and customer base of a well-established firm," he commented. "This is a great team and it's exciting to be working in the payments space at a time when omnichannel banking is evolving rapidly."

According to SWIVEL CEO Jason O'Brien, Dobbins will be managing and growing the software development team as the company adds capabilities and enhances delivery systems for its clients. "David has an impressive track record building and managing large-scale, complex service-delivery systems and rollouts," said O'Brien. "He brings a combination of technical, analytical and leadership skills that will be a tremendous asset as we continue to innovate and provide the highest possible level of service to our clients."

Prior to joining SWIVEL, Dobbins was senior director of engineering for Mailgun Technologies, formerly a Rackspace company. He is a graduate of Texas A&M, fosters for the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society, and is a city commissioner for the City of Spring Branch where he lives with his wife and a lot of dogs.

About SWIVEL Transactions, LLC

SWIVEL Transactions, LLC, is a financial technology and services company providing specialized, integrated transaction enablement solutions that remove friction for account holders, borrowers, and departments across financial institutions, as well as collections agencies and offices, while also mitigating risks associated with payments processing in the digital environment and moving funds in digital domains. More than 830 financial institutions use SWIVEL's payment processing solutions across the United States. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SWBC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information about SWIVEL and its innovative solutions, visit www.getswivel.io

Contact:

Christina Pandapas

cpandapas@stackpolepartners.com

Stackpole (for SWIVEL)

339-927-7788

View original content:

SOURCE SWIVEL Transactions, LLC.