DoubleLine Publishes Paper: "The Ruble as Weatherglass of a Competing Trade-and-Finance Axis"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new research paper, DoubleLine Global Bond Portfolio Manager Bill Campbell concludes Russia's financial resilience in the face of Western sanctions has demonstrated the China-Russia axis as a viable political and economic rival to the West.

"In light of Russian resilience, including the strength of Russia's currency and current account surplus," Mr. Campbell writes, "the China-Russia axis has gained credibility as an exemplar to other sovereign governments seeking alternatives to a world order once dominated by the G-7 countries.

"Western sanctions against Russia have not only failed to work as intended, they also have accelerated trends in global trade and finance to the disadvantage of the West. Investors should keep these developments on their radar, as resulting opportunities in emerging markets and infrastructure projects are likely to become more apparent in the quarters and years ahead."

To read the paper, please click on this link: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/China-Russia-Axis_Campbell_8-8-2022.pdf

