First expandable deep brain access port now available to neurosurgeons after successful human use

Mizuho brings the Cerevention™ MindsEye™ Expandable Port to the U.S. market

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cerevention™ MindsEye™ Expandable Port, the world's first minimally invasive, expandable port providing deep brain access and visualization during surgical treatment of stroke, cancer, and other conditions, is now on the market, after successful human use. Mizuho America has secured an exclusive agreement to distribute the MindsEye expandable port to neurosurgeons in the U.S.

MindsEye™ Expandable Port is the world's first expandable port providing deep brain access in neurosurgery.

"Mizuho's mission is to deliver the best devices to neurosurgeons," said William Delaney, vice president of sales at Mizuho America. "The MindsEye expandable port is a device like no other. We look forward to bringing it to the market by leveraging the strength of our neuro portfolio and distribution channel to make an immediate impact on the ease of procedures for surgeons and quality of life for patients."

The device is being used in human treatments at Tulane University by Dr. Art Wang and Dr. Johnny Delashaw, who conducted rigorous comparisons of options for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures before choosing the MindsEye expandable port. "Its benefits to neurosurgeons, such as expandability, easier insertion and removal, and transparency that minimizes glare and allows surgeons to see surrounding tissue, are truly unique. The MindsEye expandable port has raised the bar for standard of care in neurosurgery and will improve patient outcomes."

"This is next-generation deep brain access technology," said Dr. Mario Zuccarello, professor of neurosurgery at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, who collaborated on the development of the device. "It's distal flare design supports real-time changes in plans and instrumentation and eliminates the need to remove and upsize to larger ports, which can cause unnecessary damage. Decreased tissue disruption throughout the procedure helps reduce procedural risk and can promote earlier intervention and accelerated healing."

Cerevention, a division of Minnetronix Medical, is developing a portfolio of innovative neurocritical care solutions; the MindsEye expandable port is the first to market. "We are excited to bring Cerevention's innovation together with Mizuho's strength in the neuro sales channel. This partnership allows surgeons across the U.S. to access this advanced technology," said Matt Adams, Cerevention general manager.

MindsEye can be purchased by contacting Bob Todd at btodd@mizuho.com or 630-696-8209 in the Central U.S., Chris Wilson at cwilson@mizuho.com or 484-683-1076 in the Eastern U.S., and Chris McCart at cmccart@mizuho.com or 949-395-5422 in the Western U.S.

