Give the Gift of a New Family Tradition This Holiday Season: The Christmas Poop Log Story Book & Activity Set Brings to Life a Quirky Spanish Folklore to the Delight of Children of All Ages

Give the Gift of a New Family Tradition This Holiday Season: The Christmas Poop Log Story Book & Activity Set Brings to Life a Quirky Spanish Folklore to the Delight of Children of All Ages

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the custom of kitschy holiday traditions comes The Christmas Poop Log Story Book and Activity Set - the perfect gift for kids and families alike this season!

The Christmas Poop Log is sure to become a fast family favorite holiday tradition! The whole family (and anyone who loves a poop joke!) will adore this fascinating, educational experience that revolves around a Christmas tradition celebrated in the Catalonia region in Northern Spain with roots dating back to the 18th century. The Christmas Poop Log by Jonathan Chastek is available in hard cover, soft cover, and Kindle. (PRNewswire)

"The Christmas Poop Log Story Book & Activity Set is a perfect gift for kids and brings to life a fun Spanish folklore."

Based on a beloved old-world Spanish folklore, The Christmas Poop Log: A Christmas Tradition story book is available on Amazon now for an affordable $15.95. The beautiful, color illustrated thirty-one-page paperback has already attracted the attention of many and has received rave reviews since its publishing date in April 2021.

It's steeped in tradition

The whole family will adore this fun and educational cultural experience that centers around a Christmas tradition celebrated in the Catalonia region of Northern Spain with roots in the 18th century.

The practice of finding the perfect poop log in the wilderness reflects the American tradition of finding the perfect tree. Once the one that's 'just right' is found near the 8th of December, it is brought into the home and accessorized by its new family with an illustrated face, felt hat and other festive attire and propped on smaller logs as front "legs." A cozy blanket is then laid on "Caga Tió," as it is affectionately called.

Every day, family members "feed" Caga Tió with fruits and nuts until December 24th. It is then that Caga Tió is tapped with sticks while the family sings a corresponding song asking it to "poop" presents!

It's interactive and creates family time

An accompanying Activity Set complete with wooden log and dowels, Santa hat, felt blanket, paint set, glue, and googly eyes will also be available on Amazon for $34.95 in November, making it a great gift for kids and families, gag, white elephant, or Pollyanna exchanges, crafters, and anyone who loves a laugh. The kit is currently available for preorder at www.thechristmaspooplog.com .

It's the first time the tradition has been brought to life in a book and toy!

After traveling to Spain several years ago and becoming fascinated by the tradition, entrepreneur and first-time author Jonathan Chastek created the book and activity set to bring the endearing tradition to American families in an accessible way by selling the logs as a ready-to-assemble complete kit versus collecting the log outdoors.

It's eco-friendly and is a gift that gives back

"Because the tradition is rooted in nature, a tree will be planted for every purchase through our partnership with OneTreePlanted ," says Chastek, "I very much want to keep sustainability and love for our planet at the forefront of our mission."

He continues, "It's my hope that this fun, cultural tradition will be embraced by many this season. The activity set, with the book included to tell the story, is a great way to bring holiday cheer and laughter."

He hopes that Caga Tió will become a part of every family's holiday traditions. Once created, the log can be stowed away with holiday décor and embraced for years to come.

It's adored by celebs

The tradition has recently been adopted by families and celebrities alike who appreciate its silliness and fun factor including famed former Saturday Night Live Star, Comedian and Actor, Kate McKinnon .

Visit www.thechristmaspooplog.com and stay connected by following @thechristmaspooplog on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information, samples, and images, please contact info@christmaspooplog.com , 917.385.6444.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Christmas Poop Log