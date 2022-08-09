InventHelp Inventors Develop New Accessory for Sippy Cups (HAD-161)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sippy cups are a breeding ground for the growth of mold and can cause children to get sick. With that in mind, we wanted to create a way to make cleaning sippy cups easier, and limit the amount of cleaning time," said one of two inventors, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., "so we invented SIPPY-SERTS. Our design eliminates the need to soak and scrub sippy cup interiors and it can help prevent the spread of germs."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to keep the interior of a child's sippy cup clean. In doing so, it helps to prevent bacteria from building up in the valve lid liner. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort when cleaning sippy cups. The invention features a simple and eco-friendly design that is easy to apply, use and remove and it is ideal for parents who have children that utilize sippy cups. Additionally, it is disposable, BPA free, heavy duty, leak resistant, recyclable, microwave safe and producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

