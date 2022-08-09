Pacific West Bank Announces Jason Wessling as Bank President

WEST LINN, Ore., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific West Bank (OTC: PWBO) today announced that Jason Wessling has been promoted to Bank President subject to regulatory approval. Jason will also continue as the Bank's Chief Financial Officer and will join the Banks Board of Directors.

Jason Wessling, CPA (PRNewswire)

"Jason was the first executive recruited after the capital raise in 2018. At that time, the Bank had roughly $90.0 million in assets. Since then, under Jason's leadership as CFO the Bank has grown to $300 million, a milestone the Bank celebrated in July. The Bank recognized Jason's leadership contribution in October of 2020 by naming him the Bank's first Executive Vice President. His accomplishments were magnified during the following two years and were a significant determinant to the Bank's 3x growth during a time of unprecedented economic challenge," Terry Peterson the Bank's Chief Executive Officer.

"The Portland Business community honored Jason's leadership and successes by naming him CFO of the year by the Portland Business Journal in 2021. Jason demonstrates the Bank's culture of relationship banking by focusing on the growth of each relationship the Bank has with the community, businesses, non-profits, and the amazing team of Bankers at PWB," said Ed Kawasaki Board Chairman of the Bank.

Before joining Pacific West Bank, Jason was an executive at Premier Community Bank as its Chief Financial Officer with prior experience with Moss Adams, a public accounting firm as a specialist within the Financial Institutions practice. Jason is a CPA in the State of Oregon and is a member of the Oregon Society of CPAs and the AICPA.

About Pacific West Bank: Information about the Bank's stock is available through the over-the-counter marketplace at www.otcmarkets.com (symbol PWBO).

Pacific West Bank was formed in 2004 by Portland businesspeople to deliver loan and deposit product solutions through experienced and professional bankers to businesses, nonprofits, professionals, and individuals. The Bank serves the greater Portland Metro area with offices strategically located in Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, and West Linn.

Pacific West Bank (PRNewswire)

