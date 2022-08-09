Protiviti Offers Virtual 'Innovating Audit' CPE Day

Experts will discuss the latest audit trends, technologies and industry innovations during September 8 virtual conference

WHAT:

Global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is hosting an educational virtual CPE day, featuring 15 sessions and more than 40 speakers.

Attendees can earn up to six free CPE credits and hear from subject-matter experts about the latest trends, technologies and success stories

that can help companies build an innovative auditing function of the future. The event includes a keynote panel discussion with IIA President

and CEO Anthony Pugliese and Protiviti Global Leader of Internal Audit, Andrew Struthers-Kennedy.





WHEN:

September 8, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. PDT





WHO:

For internal audit and other professionals in finance, IT and operations with a focus on risk and controls





DETAILS:

Sessions include:









Overcoming Internal Audit Risks - Panel Discussion

Speakers: IIA President and CEO Anthony Pugliese; Protiviti Global Leader of Internal Audit, Andrew Struthers-Kennedy









Agile Audit

Speaker: Erika Ray, Managing Director, Protiviti









Driving Innovation in Internal Audit

Speakers: Mark Peters, Managing Director, Protiviti; Alex Psarras, Associate Director, Protiviti









ESG Update: Finance and Internal Audit's Evolving Role

Speakers: Robert Hirth, Co-Vice Chair, SASB and Sr. Managing Director, Protiviti; Steve Wang, Managing Director, Protiviti









The Future of Work is Here: Opportunities and Innovation

Speaker: Monica DeBellis, Managing Director, Protiviti









Cybersecurity Trends

Speaker: Angelo Poulikakos, Managing Director, Protiviti









Fraud and Integrity Risk

Speaker: Pamela Verick, Director, Protiviti









Tech-Enabled Auditing

Speakers: Jeremy Wildhaber, Director, Protiviti; Andrew Galazka, Senior Manager, Protiviti









Recruiting and Retention

Speaker: Fran Maxwell, Managing Director, Protiviti









Consumer Products and Services: The Auditing of E-Commerce and Loyalty Programs

Speakers: Nathan Hilt, Managing Director, Protiviti; Constantine Boyadjiev, Managing Director, Protiviti; Todd McCavit, Managing Director,

Protiviti









Energy: Identifying and Measuring Operational Technology Security Risks Through Internal Audit

Speakers: Justin Turner, Director, Protiviti; Derek Dunkel-JahanTigh, Associate Director, Protiviti









Financial Services: Managing Quality in This Dynamic Environment

Speaker: Tyler Graham, Managing Director, Protiviti









Healthcare: Post-Pandemic Vulnerabilities Driving Fraud, Waste and Abuse in 2022

Speaker: Fernando Alvarez, Associate Director, Protiviti









Manufacturing and Distribution: Supply Chain Resiliency and What This Means for Internal Audit

Speakers: Sharon Lindstrom, Managing Director, Protiviti; Dave Petrucci, Managing Director, Protiviti









Tech, Media and Telecom: Top Risks – Where Are We Now and What's to Come?

Speakers: Gordon Tucker, Managing Director, Protiviti; Christine Halvorsen, Managing Director, Protiviti





HOW:

To learn more and register for this complimentary event, please visit here.

Protiviti is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org. For more information regarding refund, complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact our offices via email at cpeprograms@protiviti.com. Program Level: Basic; Prerequisites: None; Advanced Preparation: None; Delivery Method: Group Internet Based; Field of Study: Accounting, Audit, Information Technology.

