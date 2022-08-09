SPLASH CAR WASH ACQUIRES FAST LANE CARWASH & OIL CHANGE

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the acquisition of Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash located in Brewster, New York. This marks Splash's 36th wash in New York State and complements the chain's current full-service wash also serving the Brewster market and surrounding areas.

Splash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"This is a nice addition to our portfolio," commented Dan Petrelle, Chief Operating Officer of Splash. "We plan to convert the site to an express wash with the addition of free self-service vacuums, pay gates and substantial equipment upgrades. Unlimited customers will be able to utilize both washes with their membership – express members will pay a small fee for unlimited access to the existing full-service site while primary full-service members can use either facility free of additional charge. This mirrors Splash's strategy in the White Plains market, which has worked very well, where the chain operates two full-service sites and one express wash providing a comprehensive offering covering all wash needs of the customer base."

"It's nice to welcome a longtime competitor into the fold. Dan and I actually consulted with the developer of Fast Lane back in 2001, and we've been competing with them since the acquisition of our existing Brewster location in 2007," added Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. Renovations are expected to be completed by the 4th quarter of 2022.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 50 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" this year by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

