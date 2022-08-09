YES ENERGY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRANSMISSION GRID MONITORING LEADER, LIVE POWER

Energy Market Data Leader Adds Proprietary Generation and Transmission Data to its Market-leading Power Market Platform

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Energy , a leader in North American power market data, has acquired Live Power Intelligence ("Live Power"). After 6 years of partnering to deliver the fastest generation and transmission flow data available to Yes Energy's customers, the merging of the two companies will allow for deeper integration of Live Power and Yes Energy's capabilities, and provide unparalleled visibility into real-time power markets. Live Power's CEO and power industry veteran Jack Farley will join Yes Energy's management team.

North American power markets are highly complex and data-intensive, requiring decision makers to constantly incorporate more and faster data into their decision models. Yes Energy serves some of the most sophisticated market analysis firms in the world, including commodity traders, hedge funds, power marketers, utilities and power plant owners. They use Yes Energy to support the most important decisions they make every day. Live Power adds to Yes Energy's data catalog by measuring grid activity, a critical leading indicator of market moves and volatility.

Michael McNair, founder and CEO of Yes Energy, said, "The acquisition of Live Power to capture critical analytical information for our customers is the first of what we expect to be many such moves made possible with our new growth equity partner, Accel-KKR. While our customers have had the ability to work with Live Power and Yes Energy data in the same applications for years, this acquisition will allow for us to more deeply integrate our capabilities and create new proprietary datasets that more fully support our customers' complex market analysis. Plus, Yes Energy will invest in the accelerated expansion of Live Power's network of grid monitors."

Jack Farley, CEO of Live Power said, "Traders and investors need to closely track what's happening on the power grid so they can react quickly to sudden market moves. I am excited about combining Yes Energy and Live Power datasets to deliver more powerful market analytics to our customers. Plus, Yes Energy's support will ensure continued growth in plant/line coverage, which was greater than 75 GW over the past year."

Will Johnston, Chief Operating Officer of Tios Capital, a trading firm that utilizes both Yes Energy and Live Power to support their quantitative market analytics said, "Yes Energy has been providing organizations like ours mission-critical data for years. Their acquisition of Live Power will serve as a great complement to their capabilities. Nodal power markets are becoming increasingly data-intensive and tricky to navigate. I'm looking forward to seeing what comes next."

As older fossil-fueled power plants retire and renewable energy is added to the electricity grid, the plants and lines that move the power market the most are very different than before. Grid monitoring technology was first introduced over two decades ago but markets have changed as more renewable generation and other emerging technologies are added to the grid. Live Power's patented monitoring technology is a next-generation data monitoring technology strategically designed and deployed for the modern electricity grid.

McNair added, "Yes Energy's customers operate in an exciting, but challenging environment right now. Because we are a company driven by strong relationships with our customers, we know where market participants want more market visibility and solutions. Customers want innovations from their data and analytics providers so they can focus their resources on analysis rather than on data engineering. We are working to meet that challenge in what I think of as 'Yes Energy 2.0'. We have spent the last 15 years developing expertise in integrating messy, disparate, and mostly publicly available information sources into clean, accurate, fast data streams delivered on a robust, flexible tech platform. Our next mission is to bring together more innovative datasets and create new and unique proprietary data sources. This investment in Live Power is an exciting step in that direction."

About Yes Energy

Yes Energy is a leader in power market data. Founded in Boulder, Colorado, Yes Energy set out on a mission to deliver nodal power traders powerful, insightful, actionable data - it now offers the most robust, high-quality data for companies participating in the fastest moving, most volatile, and most data-intensive commodity markets on the globe. Yes Energy creates innovative solutions to power the work of traders, asset managers, and infrastructure developers/investors as they seek to better understand the inner-workings of this critical industry. Yes Energy is proud to be an industry leader and always seeks to develop the people who will continue to lead the industry. Yes Energy was recently listed among Denver's Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal

About Live Power

Live Power provides 60-second generation and transmission flow data for real-time decision makers. In PJM, MISO, SPP, and ERCOT, Live Power monitors more of the grid than the competition and monitors plants and lines that matter in today's real-time market. Plus, Live Power delivers the data in 60 seconds and has exclusive use of the latest generation, patented measurement technology. Live Power's grid data is easily accessible in maps with alerts; from real-time and historical time-series analysis; and via Yes Energy's DataSignals products - API, Snowflake, and data lake.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $14 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalisations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta, London and Mexico City. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

