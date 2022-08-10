BusinessesForSale.com launches business valuation tool. Find out what your business is worth for free

LONDON , Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BusinessesForSale.com understands that without a comprehensive valuation of a business, a business owner will never fully realize their wealth. However, valuations can be an arduous and overwhelming process which is why BusinessesForSale.com has launched a free, easy-to-use, online business valuation tool.

Valuing a business is an effective way to realise a business's current and future financial trajectory, plan for exit strategies, uncover operational flaws, and improve cash flow. The financial well-being of a business is a crucial consideration, and every business owner should undergo a valuation regularly.

"Valuation is at the heart of every transaction. The right valuation brings buyers and sellers together, onto the same page, building trust and making the sale process quicker and easier for all parties. This valuation tool has been in development for a few years and is part of our commitment to helping people sell a business in the most transparent and effective way," says BusinessessForSale.com CEO and founder Andrew Markou.

Whether you're an entrepreneur or a business owner looking to buy or sell a business, or you'd like to prepare for your retirement, BusinessesForSale.com's new valuation tool aims to support every business valuation need.

In three simple steps, you can receive a quick, estimate valuation. You can use this estimation to understand your business's market value and begin to attract buyers or investors.

If you'd like to conduct an estimate valuation, the tool is available in various regions including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, United States, South Africa, and internationally.

If you'd like more information on how this product can support you, contact our Commercial Director, Saleem Anwar at saleem@dynamis.co.uk

Other valuable information:

London . BusinessesForSale.com is owned by Dynamis Ltd, a privately owned company based in

BusinessesForSale.com was established in 1996 and is the world's largest platform for businesses for sale, with over 61,000 opportunities totalling GBP20bn in value.

The site sees over 1.3 million visitors every month, including 75,000 monthly enquiries.

