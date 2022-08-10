Centene Subsidiary Selected to Continue Serving Mississippi's Medicaid Managed Care Members

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its Mississippi subsidiary, Magnolia Health Plan (Magnolia), has been awarded the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) contract. Under the new contract, Magnolia will continue serving the state's Coordinated Care Organization Program, which will consist of the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MSCAN) and the Mississippi Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The new contract term is four (4) years and includes the option for two, 1-year renewals.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to continue serving our state partners to help build a healthier Mississippi," said Brent Layton, Centene's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnerships with our network of local providers and community partners, to deliver member-focused care and improve health outcomes while strengthening communities throughout Mississippi."

Nearly 1 in 4 Mississippians' healthcare is covered through the state's Medicaid managed care program, which provides access to physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, hospital, and other services. Today, Magnolia serves more than 150,000 Medicaid enrollees and partners with 30,850 healthcare providers statewide.

"For more than a decade, Magnolia has been committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare for Mississippians," said Aaron Sisk, Magnolia President and CEO. "We believe our focus on the wellness of the whole person, along with our local presence in Mississippi, allows Magnolia to uniquely address the health needs of our communities."

Magnolia has served the Medicaid population in partnership with DOM since 2011. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Magnolia provides insurance for the Medicare population through its Medicare Advantage plan, WellCare.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

