Double-Digit Franchise Signings & New Openings Fuel Momentous Mid-Year Growth for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Leading Coffee Franchise Sees 66% YOY Increase in Average Unit Volume, Initiates Strategic Innovations

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, wraps up the first half of 2022 with significant franchise growth. Year-to-date development includes five store openings, 14 locations under construction, and an additional 79 units sold. The company also saw a 66% increase in average unit volume compared to last year, up 76% from 2019, which is credited to systemwide investments and enhancements.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii (PRNewswire)

With a majority of franchisees being multi-unit owners, a 'growth from within' strategy has proven to be successful for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. In addition, new franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity – seeing immense value in adding an emerging coffee shop to their growing portfolios.

"There's truly never been a more opportune time to join the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii 'ohana,'" said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Our multi-unit franchisees have helped build greater brand awareness and loyalty in new markets at a quicker pace than we've previously seen. With plenty of territories available for growth, our development and performance strategy remain centered on qualifying franchisees who align with our business strategy and culture, while continuing to prioritize innovation and maximize unit-level profitability."

Additional notable accomplishments in 2022 range across digital innovations, strategic development plans, new hires, and menu announcements. This includes implementing a single POS platform across the system, hiring a Senior Director of Real Estate and Construction, the rollout of a new comprehensive online learning platform for franchisees to streamline communications and training, seasonal LTO launches, and a significant menu innovation project with Denver-based Food & Drink Resources to provide a comprehensive future road map for both food & beverage menu innovations that are on-trend and inspired by Hawaii.

With these advancements, Bad Ass Coffee continues to see strong growth and performance. According to Bad Ass Coffee's 2022 FDD, the top 50% of stores saw average net sales of more than $1 million, with the average of the top 25% exceeding $1.2 million.

After announcing new store models earlier this year, all future openings will be supported with a refreshed operating model to open more quickly, efficiently, and successfully. Looking toward the next era of success, Bad Ass Coffee has set its sights on starting to discuss an international franchising strategy.

"As we head into the remainder of the year, our focus continues to be on building and implementing a best-in-class infrastructure that supports franchise success and profitability" added Snyder. "We will continue to prove ourselves as a standout, premium coffee franchise that's winning by differentiating our brand experience, expanding our menu day parts, and launching new LTOs that align with our consumer's preferences."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from various coffee farmers in the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

With rapid expansion underway, the brand has set aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with territories available nationwide. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 20-plus franchise locations – with additional 70 shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

