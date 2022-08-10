Figure Announces Collaboration with Visa to Add Issuing Processing to its Banking in a Box Platform

Figure's Banking in a Box Platform is Built on the Provenance Blockchain

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Figure Technologies, Inc., a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, announced a new collaboration with Visa to provide issuing processor services via Figure's blockchain-based Banking in a Box platform.

Visa DPS, used by financial institutions around the globe, will be a key component of Figure's online banking service, known as Banking in a Box, which allows Figure Pay customers to add eligible deposit accounts, payments, and cards to any existing online retail, fintech, or banking offerings. Through Figure Pay, companies can rapidly get to market with innovative payment, banking, and card solutions, leveraging the Provenance Blockchain, a production blockchain built specifically for the financial services industry.

"Having worked in this space for many years, I knew that there was an opportunity to build a streamlined issuing processor product, with better commercial terms," said Tony Morosini, General Manager of Figure Pay. "We have everything a partner needs, including the technology, banking relationship, and operational components to make some noise in this industry. Today's collaboration with Visa will help anchor our Banking in a Box offerings for consumers, small businesses, and community banks."

"Visa DPS believes the right payment strategy has the ability to go far beyond processing payments and can help improve efficiencies, increase revenue and help a company become more differentiated in their category," said Todd Brockman, SVP and Global Head of Issuing Solutions at Visa. "Through a strategic collaboration with Figure, we're excited to leverage the value of blockchain to deliver more efficient financial services to their retail, banking and fintech clients."

Banking in a Box is a platform built on the Provenance Blockchain, an open-source blockchain. The blockchain replaces a traditional core banking system, providing Figure's customers with zero cost core system economics, while the Banking in a Box platform easily integrates with Visa, ACH, and rewards platforms.

The platform also provides dynamic authorization routing, which allows a partner's customers to authorize against cash balances, reward balances or invoke Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) on any transaction when approved for credit, all invisible to the merchant who still receives fiat at settlement for no additional costs.

For more information, please visit www.figurepay.com

About Figure

Figure is transforming financial services through blockchain, bringing speed, efficiency, and savings to both consumers and institutions. Figure continues to unveil a series of fintech firsts across the capital markets, investment management and banking and payments sectors. Figure leverages Provenance for loan origination, servicing, financing, and now private fund services.

The company was founded by serial technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney, who also founded SoFi and built the company into a multi-billion-dollar business under his leadership as CEO. Learn more about https://www.figure.com/ .

Contact:

Zoe Johnston

zjohnston@figure.com

View original content:

SOURCE Figure