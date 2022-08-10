InventHelp Inventor Develops Patient Alert System to Enhance Safety (TRO-651)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an alert system to protect patients with Alzheimer's and dementia as well as other cognitive or physical disabilities if they try to get up or leave," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MONDI VOICE. My design ensures that a caregiver is promptly notified and it could encourage the patient to wait for help."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to alert a care provider if a patient attempts to get out of bed or leave the room. In doing so, it could help to calm the patient to wait for assistance. As a result, it could enhance safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. Additionally, the invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, home health care settings, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-651, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp