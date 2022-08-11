AARP Launches E-Newsletter for Veterans

Free Bi-Weekly E-Newsletter Shares Stories of Service and Offers Resources to Address Everyday Challenges Facing the Military Community

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP launched the inaugural issue of the AARP Veteran Report, a free, bi-weekly e-newsletter for veterans and their families. The newsletter shares personal stories of service and offers practical help with areas such as health, money, work and benefits.

"AARP is on a mission to support the 17+ million veterans across the country," said Troy Broussard, Senior Advisor, AARP Veterans and Military Families Initiative and U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran. "The AARP Veteran Report joins our free resources, tools and programs to help veterans and their families with caregiving, competing in today's job market, preventing fraud and connecting with earned service benefits. The newsletter will deliver valuable resources and tips on the military community's most pressing issues directly to veterans' inboxes."

AARP Veteran Report's inaugural issue includes:

A one-on-one interview with Actor, Humanitarian and AARP Ambassador for Veterans and Military Families, Gary Sinise ;

A first-person account of a marine's journey through war and trauma;

A veteran walking across the country to raise money for veterans' causes;

The top scams targeting veterans; and

What veterans need to know when they retire and transition into the civilian workforce.

"There are so many stories of heroism, selflessness, skill and ingenuity that promote pride in the military," said Shelley Emling, AARP Executive Editor of Specialized Content. "We want to bring those stories to our subscribers while at the same time offer information and resources to help veterans and their families meet their daily challenges head on. This newsletter furthers AARP's commitment to engage and support diverse audiences with specialized content and resources to empower people to choose how they live as they age."

To read the first issue of the AARP Veteran Report, subscribe here. For additional resources and information on AARP's support for veterans and military families, visit aarp.org/veterans.

