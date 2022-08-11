Casa de Amparo, TrueCare and Lennar Announce the Grand Opening of the TrueCare & Lennar Foundation Health Center at Casa de Amparo

New 600-square-foot facility will serve resident girls ages 12 to 18 and their children affected by child abuse or neglect

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa de Amparo, a leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County, in partnership with TrueCare, a non-profit community health center, and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of the TrueCare & Lennar Foundation Health Center at Casa de Amparo at a ribbon cutting ceremony. Situated on the site of Casa de Amparo's Casa Kids campus, the 600-square-foot health center serves the resident girls ages 12 to 18 years old and their children who have been traumatized by severe child abuse or neglect.

TrueCare & Lennar Foundation Health Center at Casa de Amparo will serve resident girls ages 12 to 18 and their children who have been traumatized by severe child abuse or neglect. (PRNewswire)

The TrueCare & Lennar Health Center at Casa de Amparo will include a medical exam room, a mini lab and an office space. TrueCare's professional medical staff will be on site to bring compassionate, sensitive care that addresses the unique needs of the Casa de Amparo residents, including women's health and pediatric services. The clinic is partially funded through a generous grant from Rest Haven Children's Health Fund.

"Many of the young women that come to Casa de Amparo have suffered complex trauma and having the medical center on our campus will allow clinical staff to build trusting relationships with the residents to help them heal and move forward in their lives," said Mike Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of Casa de Amparo. "We thank Lennar and TrueCare for the work they have done to transform the space into a state-of-the-art medical center for our youth and we thank Las Patronas who donated the built-in desks for the medical staff."

"This is a great day for foster youth across San Diego County," said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond. "The opening of the TrueCare & Lennar Foundation Health Center will provide much-needed resources to young girls in North County. It's vital for foster youth to feel safe, especially coming out of traumatic experiences. I continue to be impressed by all that Casa de Amparo provides for our region; they have my full support."

"We're grateful to work with Casa de Amparo and Lennar to address the individual health needs of the children and young women receiving rehabilitation services on the Casa Kids Campus," said Michelle D. Gonzalez, President and CEO of TrueCare. "For more than 50 years, TrueCare has been driven to assure access to health care for everyone in our communities. This collective partnership allows us to deliver high-quality, compassionate care in a safe and trusted environment."

"We proudly support the mission of Casa de Amparo and TrueCare and we are honored to have had the opportunity to complete the tenant improvements that helped transform part of Casa de Amparo's facility into a thriving medical center," said Ryan Green, San Diego division president for Lennar. "We hope that establishing this facility will help provide quality care to the young women residing at Casa de Amparo now and into the future."

About Casa de Amparo

Established in 1978, Casa de Amparo (Home of Protection) is recognized as a leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond, with locations in Oceanside and San Marcos. The non-profit organization annually serves over 422 Casa Kids, from prenatal to 25 years old through two integrated programs that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships. These programs include Residential Services and New Directions.

About TrueCare

For 50 years, TrueCare has not wavered in its commitment to patients, their families, and its communities. As a non-profit community health center, TrueCare is dedicated to delivering a superior and compassionate healthcare experience to nearly 60,000 patients every year, reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to quality care. TrueCare cares for the diverse communities of North San Diego and South Riverside Counties with services ranging from primary care, pediatrics, women's health, behavioral health, chiropractic treatments and dentistry. In addition, TrueCare offers transportation services, community health outreach, insurance enrollment assistance and case management programs. For more information, visit https://truecare.org.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Media Contacts:

Casa de Amparo: Ryan Wuillmier, rwuillmier@casadeamparo.org

TrueCare: Lisa Muldowney, Lisa.muldowney@trucare.org

Lennar: Danielle Tocco, Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Casa de Amparo, TrueCare and Lennar teamed up today to host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the new TrueCare & Lennar Foundation Health Center at Casa de Amparo. Pictured from left to right Sara Sanchez, Lead Care Coordinator for Casa de Amparo, Rebecca Jones, San Marcos Mayor, Michael Barnett, CEO of Casa de Amparo, Ryan Green, San Diego Division President for Lennar, Michelle D. Gonzalez, President and CEO of TrueCare and Jim Desmond, District 5 San Diego County Supervisor. (PRNewswire)

