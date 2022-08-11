Surefire Local Partners with BASYS Processing

The company seeks to provide SMBs with a simplified platform showing their marketing activities' true ROI.

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), the leading business intelligence marketing software for small businesses to attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency, announced today a new partnership with BASYS Processing.

Surefire Local chose to partner with BASYS Processing because they are a leader in payment infrastructure with decades of experience serving SMB customers, providing elite technology, pricing, and customer support. The company will seamlessly integrate payment processing into its software, giving SMBs a simplified platform to measure true ROI and cost-per-new customer across all online channels. Surefire Local is providing this new payment processing feature free to all Surefire Local customers.

"We're always seeking out new partnerships and technologies to strengthen the value our software brings to small businesses, and BASYS Processing felt like a natural fit with what we look for in a partner," says Christopher Marentis, Founder and CEO of Surefire Local. "Together, we're able to make accepting credit cards and debit cards within our software convenient, safe & affordable for small business owners in a way never before possible."

"BASYS is thrilled to partner with a like-minded organization focused on the SMB market," says Brad Oddo, CEO of BASYS Processing. "We're excited to bring our personal payment processing experience to Surefire Local's leading business intelligence marketing software. Together BASYS and Surefire Local will help small businesses grow profits and maximize efficiency."

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides business intelligence marketing software for small businesses helping them attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

About BASYS Processing

BASYS Processing makes accepting credit cards and debit cards convenient, safe, and affordable. We provide services and solutions that include countertop, mobile and virtual terminals, point-of-sale systems, as well as e-commerce and software integrations. We are dedicated to working one-on-one with our customers to design the perfect solution for their business. BASYS was founded in 2002 on one philosophy: to take care of our merchants, partners, and employees, so they never want to leave. BASYS is Personal Payment Processing. For more information, visit www.basyspro.com .

