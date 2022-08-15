AI WORLD GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES 2022 KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Pioneers and Visionaries to Headline 4th Annual Event

NEEDHAM, Mass, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI World Government, the premier conference which brings together US Federal Government Leaders and thought leaders in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), proudly announces its keynote speakers for its 4h annual conference, taking place October 6-7 at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington D.C. The annual AI World Government conference, which unites more than three hundred professionals in-person and virtually, provides an ideal venue for senior government agency representatives to share strategies and innovations related to the use of Artificial Intelligence and how it is helping to drive efficiencies within their organizations.

Headlining this year's event is a lineup of individuals whose innovative application of AI technology has established them as ground-breaking pioneers in the field.

"We're excited to have another distinguished lineup of keynote speakers for our 4th annual AI World Government conference," Allison Murtagh, Conference Director for AI World Government. "Our keynotes and other presenters will provide compelling talks on how they have been able to leverage AI to transform and advance their services with minimal risk and maximum return on investment. This year's program will cover an array of topics from workplace transformation to implementing responsible AI, how to scale and operationalize AI and finally noteworthy trends and emerging technologies for artificial intelligence.

The schedule of plenary keynote presentations for the AI World Government Conference is as follows:

Thursday, October 6, 8:10am – 8:30am

How AI is Enabling Resiliency in Federal Agencies

Presented by: Adelaide O'Brien, Research Vice President, IDC Government Insights

Thursday, October 6, 8:30 – 8:55am

Equity & Effectiveness in AI

Presented by: Chike Aguh, Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Department of Labor

Thursday, October 6, 9:20am – 9:45am

Building Equitable & Fair AI Driven Ecosystems

Presented by: Anil (Neil) Chaudhry, Director, Federal AI Implementations, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

Thursday, October 6, 10:30am – 10:55am

Final Topic to be Announced

Presented by: Keith Sonderling, Commissioner, US Equal Opportunity Commission

Thursday, October 6, 11:30am – 12:00pm

Ethical AI – The Age of Trust and Transparency for the Human-Machine American Dream

Presented by: Matthew James Bailey, Founder & CEO, AIEthics.World; Ed McLarney, Lead for Transformation Integration and AIML, Transformation & Data Division, NASA CIO; Katalin K. Bartfai-Walcott, Senior Principal Engineer, CTO, Ambient Science Architecture, Intel Corporation

Friday, October 7, 8:30 – 9:20am

Panel Discussion: Ensuring You Have the Right People, Process, and Technology in Place to Implement Your AI Model

Presented by: Renata Miskell, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, HHS Office of Inspector General; Ola Olude-Afolabi, Professor and IT Program Manager, US Dept of Commerce; Calvert Smith, Director, Cloud Adoption, Center of Excellence, U.S General Services Administration (GSA)

Friday, October 7, 9:20am – 9:45am

Equity & Scaling and Operationalizing AI to Protect Health and Save the Lives of At-Risk Populations in Disasters

Presented by: Kristen Finne, Director, HHS emPOWER Program and Senior Program Analyst, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS)

Friday, October 7, 10:50am – 11:15am

Applying Oversight to Realize Accountable AI

Presented by: Taka Ariga, Chief Data Scientist and Director of Innovation Lab at US Government Accountability Office

Friday, October 7, 11:15am – 11:55am

Panel Discussion: Artificial Intelligence: What's Next?

Moderated by: Parna Sarkar-Basu, CEO & Founder, Brand and Buzz Marketing

Panelists: To be Announced

Beyond the keynotes, the conference is comprised of 4 unique tracks, an exhibit hall of leading technology service providers, and networking receptions and activities. For more information about the AI World Government conference and to register, visit www.aiworldgov.com.

About AI World Government Conference

The 4th Annual AI World Government provides a comprehensive two-day forum to educate federal agency leaders on proven strategies and tactics to deploy AI and cognitive technologies. With AI technology at the forefront of our everyday lives, AI World Government will report on the state-of-the-practice on how federal agencies are deploying and integrating AI and data-driven government services under these guidelines. The conference convenes experts from our nation's strong innovation ecosystem across government, technology, business, and research to present the latest strategies and state of the technology to assist the public sector in leveraging advanced intelligent technologies to meet the missions of our government agencies.

About Cambridge Innovation Institute

Cambridge Innovation Institute delivers cutting-edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government and research institutions across the life science, energy, and other high technology industries. Our portfolio of events focuses on technology fields where research and development are essential for the advancement of innovation. We pride ourselves on providing the platforms where communities can Research, Collaborate, to achieve Advancement.

