CodeMettle Launches Terminus 2.0 at TechNet Augusta 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an innovative developer of NetOps software, today announced the launch of Terminus 2.0 at TechNet Augusta 2022 . Developed with a strategic focus on Warfighter requirements, Terminus 2.0 is the only commercial grade software developed from the ground up to manage and control tactical diverse communications nodes at scale in contested and congested networks.

"Tactical DoD networks are critical infrastructure that need to adapt to changes at the speed of battle," said Richard Graham, CEO of CodeMettle. "Terminus 2.0 was built in collaboration with soldiers, for soldiers. It is a complete nodal management product designed to make the stand-up and operation of any tactical node simple. Terminus 2.0 has been designed to meet or exceed the Army's known objectives for Unified Network Operations at the tactical edge."

CodeMettle software simplifies node management by reducing the software tools and the cognitive load required to run the network at the tactical edge. Terminus 2.0 is designed to be run out-of-the-box by relatively untrained soldiers with little experience. Because of this, soldiers operating with Terminus 2.0 can more quickly and easily than ever before stand up and run a node for critical communications services at the edge.

In the 2.0 release, Terminus is now compatible with any baseband kit out the box, i.e., it manages baseband systems with no specialized configuration required. In 2.0, the process of setting up systems has been streamlined to lower training requirements and accelerate node setup. The UI is built to the Google Material UI standard, making it intuitive for anyone to use, enhanced by a visualization technique called progressive disclosure to expose only what is needed, when it is needed to simplify node operations.

CodeMettle serves defense, government and commercial partners through innovative and scalable commercial software products. Our agile solutions solve the most complex data integration, network operations and process challenges. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CodeMettle provides a suite of distributed and scalable Network Operations products that enable enterprises to analyze, organize and consolidate complex data, processes and operations. Learn more .

