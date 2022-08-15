LM Funding America, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company with a primary focus on expanding into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 847012. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2917/46396 or on the investor relations section of the company's website, https://ir.lmfunding.com/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of company's the website at https://ediblegarden.com/pages/webcasts-presentations through August 17, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 31, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 46396.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. LMFA has also entering the cryptocurrency mining business through its subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co., LLC.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com

