TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO PROMOTE FORMER CONVICT WILLIAM STEEL NOW A RISING STAR IN NEW TV SERIES LAUNCHING THIS WEEK ON A&E

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to promote former convict William Steel now starring in new breakout reality TV series "Inmate to Roommate" to debut 10 PM EST Thursday, August 18 on A&E Network.

"We're so pleased to promote a guy just called "Bill' on the new TV series all about his amazing transition from bad to good as today he's an author of two books and now knocking on the door of celebrityhood that's about to swing open," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden

Steel is a former prolific jewel and art thief who spent 18 years in prison for non-violent crimes, and today is a rising true crime author appearing on A&E network's groundbreaking docuseries.

TransMedia said it plans to include in publicity how grateful Steel is to Donald Trump's attorney Peter Ticktin and Francis Mota of The Ticktin Law Group for representing him and helping him to turn his life around.

Publicity program to also underscore how Steel today is a crime victim advocate who, along with his fiancée Dr. Mary Bass, advocates for those wrongfully convicted.

Madden said the PR campaign will focus on the true crime books Steel has written including the blockbuster insiders exposé of his unfortunate relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell titled "Ghislaine: Sensational and Impure" and how Steel has become a prolific true crime podcaster at OfficialWilliamSteel on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram across all social media.

TransMedia to alert media that Steel is available for interviews and speaking engagements about his reformed life and how he believes this A&E series will "shed light on the challenges newly released prisoners have finding an appropriate place to live and work," also how privileged and humbled he is to an example of going straight.

The documentary series, "Inmate to Roommate," follows recently released inmates as they re-enter society and move in with everyday people who are welcoming them into their homes. This practice has been the subject of re-entry programs aimed at stopping recidivism. America has one of the world's highest recidivism rates with approximately 76% of released prisoners being re-arrested after 5 years. One of the most significant factors in reducing recidivism rates is access to housing.

