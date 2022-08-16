CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EXPAND ANIME AWARDS AND BRING THE LIVE EVENT TO JAPAN IN 2023

Premiere Event to be a Celebration of International Fans' Love of Anime;

Global Fans of Anime Will Vote for the Content and Creators That Have Captured Their Collective Hearts

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchyroll, the global leader in bringing fans the ultimate anime experience everywhere, is announcing today that the seventh edition of the yearly, leading awards program for anime globally, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, will take place in Japan for the first time ever for 2023.

The Anime Awards live ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo and will bring together the studios, creators, musicians and voice actors behind the anime community's favorite series, film and music. The event will also be streamed on many of Crunchyroll social channels. Crunchyroll will work with Sony Music Solutions, part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., to execute the event.

Crunchyroll also announced that the 2023 edition will be a premier event full of fans, celebrities, creators, musicians, performances and more in a style that is as unique as the artform of anime. Crunchyroll's intention is to create a spectacular event that is an international outpouring of affection for anime.

"There is no better place to celebrate the Anime Awards than the birthplace of anime itself," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "Anime is a rich storytelling medium, capturing the hearts and minds of fans all over the world. We can't wait to showcase how much love the global anime fanbase has for the studios, creators, and our trusted partners behind anime."

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards celebrate fan-favorite anime series, characters, and creators across streaming, film and music – voted for by fans and judges from across the globe. Last year, a record 16.9 million votes were cast for nominees representing nearly 40 anime studios across a record-high eight streaming platforms.

Nominees and voting will open early next year. More information will be shared across the Anime Awards website and across Crunchyroll social channels .

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts — top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Sony Group Corporation.

