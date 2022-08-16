Fathom Holdings Appoints Scott Flanders to Board of Directors

CARY, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced the appointment of Scott Flanders to its board of directors. He will serve as Chair of Fathom's Compensation Committee. Flanders succeeds Jeffrey Coats, who left the board to pursue other business interests.

Flanders has served in executive management positions of several high-profile public companies and is a current Fathom Holdings investor. Most recently, Flanders was Chief Executive Officer and a board member at eHealth, Inc., an online marketplace for health insurance.

Flanders is a Certified Public Accountant who began his career at Price Waterhouse Coopers as a tax and business consultant. He currently serves on several company boards. Flanders earned a B.A. degree in economics from the University of Colorado and a J.D. from Indiana University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to our board. His background is impeccable, and his significant business expertise and acumen will serve us well as we continue to redefine and disrupt the residential real estate market," said Fathom Chairman and CEO Joshua Harley. "We thank Jeff for his contributions to our Company and wish him well in his future endeavors."

"As a Fathom shareholder, I am honored and enthusiastic about serving the Company as a board member," said Flanders. "I believe that Fathom is transforming the residential brokerage sector, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth."

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

