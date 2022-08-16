GrowPath Launches Pre-Built Marketing ROI Dashboard

Case Management Software Company GrowPath Will Be at CAALA Las Vegas to Demonstrate Marketing Analytics Features

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intake and case management software firm GrowPath will be attending the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) event September 1-4 in Las Vegas, NV.

This gathering will provide law firm managers in attendance the opportunity to find out how to determine their marketing efficacy, by delivering marketing transparency and calculating their return on investment (ROI) across all channels using GrowPath features made available as a stand-alone Marketing ROI Dashboard. This offering is part of its Office Optimizer solution, and is available to all firms regardless of what Case Management solution they.

CAALA Las Vegas is an opportunity for lawyers and law firm managers to network, learn, and improve their firms' services to clients. GrowPath has a number of patented features that can help firms in this area, including its Lead Scoring tool to help firms value cases in real time as intake calls happen.

"GrowPath was designed to help attorneys and law firms market themselves effectively and efficiently, so CAALA Las Vegas is really the perfect place to showcase what our software can do," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "Our lead generation and management tools help personal injury law firms sign more cases and faster."

GrowPath also features lead scoring and intake performance management that allows law firm managers to get immediate feedback on case quality and generate reports on case projection and settlement amounts. This makes it easier to calculate a firm's marketing ROI.

"Understanding marketing ROI is key to the success of a law firm," said Eric Sanchez, GrowPath founder, and advisor. "That's why we've made lead generation and management a key part of this platform. It's designed by lawyers, for lawyers."

To learn more about Growpath's software offerings, attendees can stop by booth #210 and see how GrowPath's all-in-one case management software delivers marketing analytics. Schedule a demo today.

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

