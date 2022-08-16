Kaizen Analytix Ranked on the Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc revealed that Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third consecutive year that Kaizen has been honored on this list.

The Inc. 5000 represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies in the US economy's most dynamic segment: Independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as member of the Inc. 5000.

"It is a tremendous honor to be listed among the elite ranks of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies again this year," said Krishna Arangode, Kaizen's chief executive officer. "Our consistent growth is directly attributed to our world-class associates, our "client first" culture, our portfolio of forward-thinking clients, and our business partners. We will stay laser-focused on delivering measurable value while continuing to execute on our vision for strategic growth."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Founded in 2015, Kaizen Analytix exemplifies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that defines the Inc. 5000. Since its inception, Kaizen has delivered actionable insights and business value for clients across the value chain.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Kaizen Analytix, LLC

Kaizen is a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology services and solutions. We combine our subject matter expertise with our cloud platform to rapidly uncover actionable insights and generate incremental profit across the value chain. Recognized by Gartner, NPR, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, we are a certified minority-owned business headquartered in Atlanta with offices in other major US cities and also a global offshore team. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com . Follow Kaizen on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter @KaizenAnalytix .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact for Kaizen Analytix:

Kira Purdue

Carabiner Communications

kperdue@carabinercomms.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kaizen Analytix