MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES INVESTORS OF CARVANA CO. TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • CARVANA CO. (NYSE: CVNA)

***Please contact fmoore@moorekuehn.com only if you acquired shares before May 6, 2020

Carvana purports to be, along with its subsidiaries, an online platform that buys and sells used cars. The business model of Carvana is based on selling the cars it buys up at a higher rate than they were purchased for. Additionally, the company makes money by allowing users to finance their vehicles and charging interest fees on the issued loans.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether Carvana or its officers and directors failed  to disclose that: (i) Carvana faced serious, ongoing issues with documentation, registration, and title with many of its vehicles; (2) as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates; (3) Carvana was violating laws and regulations in many existing markets; (4) Carvana risked its ability to continue business and/or expand its business in existing markets; (5) Carvana was at an increased risk of governmental investigation and action; (6) Carvana was in discussion with state and local authorities regarding the above-stated business tactics and issues; and (7) Carvana was facing imminent and ongoing regulatory actions including license suspensions, business cessation, and probation in several states and counties including in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina.

If you still own CARVANA CO. or CVNA since May 6, 2020, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
fmoore@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

