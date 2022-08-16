SteelCloud Releases Automation for DISA's New Windows 11 STIG

Compliance Automation Facilitates the Government's Move to Windows 11

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today the availability of scanning and remediation automation support for the Windows 11 STIG just released by DISA, (Defense Information Systems Agency).

The new Windows 11 policy is the latest in SteelCloud's ConfigOS family of Windows operating system and application STIG automation content. SteelCloud delivers the Windows 11 policy as a simple downloadable signed and encrypted XML package. Implementation of the new Windows 11 STIG policy into an existing ConfigOS system can be accomplished in a matter of minutes. This new STIG capability also takes full advantage of SteelCloud's recently announced automation that can identify every control on every endpoint where the customer's implementation of Microsoft's Active Directory Group Policy Objects (GPOs) enforces non-compliant policies. Output options include data integration with other applications such as Splunk, Xacta, and eMASS.

"We are proud that we have been able to support this new important platform in almost real-time," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud Chief Operating Officer. "Windows 11 will be the next major OS upgrade for many of our enterprise customers and ConfigOS will certainly streamline this transition. As with all of our policy content, the Windows 11 STIG automation is provided to our customers at no additional charge."

Concurrently with its STIG release, SteelCloud has also released Windows 11 CIS Benchmark automation that has been certified by the Center for Internet Security.

About ConfigOS

SteelCloud's ConfigOS software is currently implemented in hundreds of commercial and government organizations. Use cases for ConfigOS range from business, cloud, OT/SCADA, and weapon systems. ConfigOS scans and remediates hundreds of system-level controls in minutes. Automated remediation rollback, as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and SIEM dashboard integration, are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden hundreds of system-level controls around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses CISCO network devices, Apache, Red Hat Enterprise 5/6/7/8, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-cybersecurity/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or info@steelcloud.com. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com, or contact Jamie Coffey at jcoffey@steelcloud.com.

View original content:

SOURCE SteelCloud LLC