Imaging Endpoints Appoints Jatinder Kaur as Chief Operating Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE), based in Scottsdale, Arizona with eight offices in six countries, announced today the promotion of Jatinder Kaur to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jatinder most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Imaging Endpoints, and has been with the Company for over eight years. She has led the company's global expansion, building IE into one of the largest imaging CROs (iCROs) globally and the largest oncology-focused iCRO.

Under the leadership and direction of Jatinder Kaur, Imaging Endpoints is realizing its vision to Connect Imaging to the Cure(™) by customizing imaging for each clinical trial to optimize the opportunity to demonstrate efficacy. Jatinder leverages over 20 years of imaging CRO experience to oversee the operating departments that design and execute the most customized imaging in the industry, while integrating with IE's world-renowned Compliance and Regulatory Affairs (CRA) department to help facilitate many of the most impactful new drug approvals in oncology across the globe in recent years.

In her new and expanded role, Jatinder will continue to optimize and grow operations to ensure Imaging Endpoints remains the global industry leader in oncology, going further than any iCRO to optimize the opportunity to demonstrate efficacy. IE achieves this ambitious goal by working closely with its CRA to provide critical clarifications and/or modifications to standard imaging criterion such as RECIST1.1/iRECIST in a manner that tailors the imaging plan to each unique experimental agent and the specific disease-type the study targets. IE also demonstrates efficacy by leveraging advanced imaging where IE is the industry leader (with over fifty publications in peer-reviewed publications) in providing supportive data for development programs and regulatory submissions.

Imaging Endpoints' strong growth and success in new drug approvals has accelerated this year, enabling the company to recognize, promote, reward, and facilitate further growth of the team members that have helped IE achieve its status as the preeminent iCRO in oncology. Imaging Endpoints continues to add new staff across the globe within Imaging Operations, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Data Management, Compliance and Regulatory Affairs, Innovation and Information Technology, and within the company's Research Endpoints and Clinical Endpoints subsidiaries. See https://www.imagingendpoints.com for a list of openings with opportunity for dynamic growth and contribution toward Connecting Imaging to the Cure.

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is an imaging CRO that is passionately focused on its vision to Connect Imaging to the Cure. Everything IE does is aligned with this singular purpose. IE teams work every day excited to advance imaging science, technology, and services to bring curative technologies to humankind. IE has supported many of the most impactful new drug approvals in oncology over the past few years and strives to help each sponsor in this same manner. The IE team works relentlessly to customize the imaging plan and execute it with excellence to optimize the opportunity to demonstrate efficacy.

IE is one of the largest iCROs globally, the largest focused in oncology, and its experience spans the customization of imaging to facilitate regulatory approval in hundreds of trials across all phases of development, including many of the most impactful approvals in the industry. IE also provides additional data to support efficacy by integrating advanced imaging technologies into clinical trials such as CD8 imaging, tumor growth kinetics, radiomics, and artificial intelligence, where over fifty peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

Imaging Endpoints is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India and Shanghai, China. IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

