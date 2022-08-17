MARY BLAIR BOOSTS CORNERSTONE'S SUPPLY CHAIN EXPERTISE

Respected supply chain expert speaking with clarity and power

TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more companies around the world wrestle with the vulnerability of their supply chains, the calls for supply chain management expertise and strategic staffing are multiplying rapidly. Thanks to industry expert, Mary Blair, that answer is increasingly found at Cornerstone Consulting. Her experience in managing complex supply chain dynamics from customer order to product delivery is hitting the mark with clients seeking to perform in a volatile global environment.

Mary Blair - VP Global MP&L & Training

Cornerstone/Premier is the only company that can solve staffing problems concurrent with process improvements.

"Mary is happy to have a conversation in an air-conditioned board room, but you're more likely to find her in a hardhat on the factory floor opening cabinets and asking questions," said Bill Currence, CCO's President & Managing Partner. "She knows from experience what makes a supply chain work or fail and she's quick to point out both when leading our clients to success."

With a work ethic built on her family's farm some sixty miles north of Detroit, Mary began her career with a focus on law enforcement, working in General Motors corporate security before being moved into engineering specifications and global commodity management roles. That path took her around the world in roles that demanded commodity expertise and resource management along with her no-nonsense approach and consistently positive outcomes. Her effectiveness was recognized in 2017 when Blair was humbled to be named one of the Top 100 Women in Science, Technology, Operations and Production (STEP). She joined Cornerstone/Premier in November 2021.

"Resolving supply chain issues is a 'both/and' process, in which personal relationships along the chain matter just as much as having a plan for every part," said Blair whose PhD in business and leadership only fuels her inclination to teach while she solves problems. "Give me a group of leaders willing to learn and we'll give you a chance at a supply chain that can withstand modern day realities."

The ten years Blair spent as Chief Supply Chain Officer at a major manufacturer of wheel systems gave her the chance to view the challenges of global supply chain from a holistic perspective.

"Inventory control is certainly a critical building block for success, but the best supply chain operations also have the right people in the right spots with a shared definition of success," continued Blair. "I joined Cornerstone/Premier because we're the only company I've seen that can solve those staffing problems concurrent with process improvements, so there is no delay in solution implementation. We address the challenges, the demand and the sustainability. It's consistently proving to be the recipe for success along any supply chain."

Cornerstone Consulting Organization

