ALLIONCE GROUP ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF INDUSTRY VETERAN TO SUSTAIN GROWTH!

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allionce Group, the leading marketing agency for connecting brands to parents with young kids, today announced the promotion of Rachelle Cullum to Vice President, Director of Client Services. This appointment comes after an impressive year of growth and new client wins, including Ferrero brand Kinder Joy renewing their partnership for 2023. (Watch case study recap)

(PRNewswire)

"As a Mom, I'm inspired everyday to help our clients play a proactive role in bringing parents & kids closer together"

In addition to leading the client services team, Rachelle will also help manage the Solutions team to provide a seamless bridge when onboarding new clients.

"Rachelle has done an amazing job representing Allionce in her work with our clients," says Mark Giovino, CEO at Allionce. "Now is the right time for Rachelle to be recognized for her work and take this step to help lead Allionce and our clients into our next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Allionce Group last year, Rachelle spent 7 years with the San Diego Chargers of the NFL where she managed and serviced more than 80 corporate and sponsor accounts. She then led partnership activations at San Diego Zoo Global for 5 years working closely with brands including Alaska Airlines, Nintendo and Xbox.

"Working with Allionce has been a perfect match combining my time at the NFL and the zoo," says Rachelle on her new promotion. "I couldn't be more excited to continue working with Mark and the team. As a Mom with two little ones, I'm inspired everyday by the work that helps our clients play a proactive role in bringing parents & kids closer together."

This promotion is part of the continued growth of Allionce. Earlier this year, Allionce announced the launch of Moments-based Media that offers brand marketers one media "buy" to reach parents and kids when together to support the unmatched access Allionce has to these coveted family experiences.

About Allionce Group

The Allionce Group is the leading marketing agency for connecting brands to parents with young children. Allionce helps brand marketers engage parents & kids during one of their most connected & authentic moments. With 195 million annual visits to more than 200 accredited zoos and aquariums throughout the U.S., Allionce has centralized this emerging market offering a new ecosystem and uncluttered environment to connect with families at venues boasting more total visits than all four major sports leagues combined.

To learn more, visit https://www.allioncegroup.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

contact@allioncegroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allionce Group