Richard Sandoval Hospitality Brings Legendary Santo Domingo Restaurant Jalao to New York City's Newest Hotel - Radio Hotel and Tower - in Washington Heights

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jalao NYC opens its doors at the new Radio Hotel and Tower in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood. Leading restaurant group Richard Sandoval Hospitality teamed up with Antonio Espaillat, founder of the iconic Santo Domingo restaurant Jalao, to open the first US outpost.

Jalao NYC's culinary program is led by Jalao Santo Domingo's Executive Chef, Noemi Guzman, who is working in collaboration with Jalao NYC Executive Chef Harold Breton to interpolate Jalao's renowned menu with some new dishes made exclusively for the New York market enriching it with fresh, local ingredients and nuanced flavors.

"It's every Dominican's dream to come to New York," says, Chef Guzman. "I'm beyond grateful to be working with Executive Chef Harold Breton to tell the story of migration evolution via food, similar to the story of many Dominicans coming to this country while remaining true to their heritage."

A destination unto itself, the New York outpost of Jalao provides diners the opportunity to taste and enjoy an authentic Dominican culinary experience, transporting them to the Zona Colonial (Colonial Zone in Santo Domingo). Paying homage to its original location, Jalao NYC will offer an ongoing series of live musical performances in the restaurant and courtyard, creating an atmosphere and space that reflects the Dominican Republic – vibrant, joyful, and full of flavor.

Jalao NYC's menu includes favorite items from the popular Santo Domingo restaurant as well as options that are unique to this location. The menu includes classic Dominican appetizers, or "bocaditos," including chicharrón & casabe (marinaded crispy pork), croquetas de chivo (braised goat croquets), bombones de yuca (cheddar yucca croquets) and Latin American favorites including Caribbean-style ceviche and guacamole.

The restaurant can seat 90 and also features a large 8,000 sq ft space for outdoor seating in an interior courtyard, which will act as the center of activity for the hotel and restaurant, featuring ongoing entertainment programming. Local and regional bands will provide live music while dance instructors will get the party going with merengue and bachata dancing. The restaurant is also available for private events and bookings.

Jalao NYC is located at the new Radio Hotel and Tower at 2420 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY between 180th and 181st streets. Food service is available Sunday to Thursday from 5:00pm to 10:00pm extending to 11:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, with courtyard seating available until midnight.

About Jalao NYC

Led by the internationally recognized contemporary Latin restaurant group, Richard Sandoval Hospitality , and located in Washington Height's first-ever full-service boutique hotel, the Radio Hotel, Jalao NYC Jalao NYC is part of the Orgullo Dominicano, and pays homage to its predecessor, Jalao Santo Domingo, which has been serving traditional Dominican food with a modern twist in La Zona Colonial since 2016.

