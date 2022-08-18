STELLA & CHEWY'S LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER NATIONAL AD CAMPAIGN, "ALL YOU NEED IS RAW"

Premium pet food brand's new creative campaign celebrates the raw, unfiltered love between pet parents and their pets

OAK CREEK, Wis., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in the raw pet food space, announced today that it is launching the brand's first-ever national ad campaign, "All You Need Is Raw." The new creative embodies the raw, unfiltered love pet parents have for their pets and how food, especially raw and natural food, plays a key role in how pet parents show their love.



Whether it's a cat hanging from a curtain without a care in the world or a dog sleeping on the couch like no one's watching, the creative is a bold and candid celebration of the raw, unfiltered behaviors that make our pets who they are. The campaign also marks the launch of a new tagline for the brand, "All You Need is Raw," which embodies Stella & Chewy's belief that raw is all pets are, and raw is all they need.

"The raw pet food space continues to rapidly expand as more pet parents strive to feed their pets as they would themselves – with real and less processed foods," said David Campbell, CMO of Stella & Chewy's. "With this new campaign, we aim to raise awareness of the Stella & Chewy's brand and portfolio, which offers a range of dog and cat food products to meet varying pet parent needs."

The omni-channel campaign, led by Chicago-based creative agency Highdive Advertising, and directed by Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey of Terri Timely, consists of multiple :15 and :30 second spots and will include cable TV, connective TV/Video, audio, social media, experiential, custom content, mobile rich media and influencer relations.

"We're so excited for this partnership with Stella & Chewy's," said Mark Gross, CCO and co-founder of Highdive Advertising. "As many of us at Highdive are pet parents or lovers ourselves, we appreciate Stella & Chewy's commitment to providing pets with healthier, less processed foods. For their first-ever national brand campaign, we knew we had to go bold and candid with these spots to show exactly how raw pets can be — and why we simply love them for it. We thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the Stella & Chewy's team to bring this campaign to life and can't wait for what's to come."

The paid media strategy, developed and implemented by the award-winning Exverus Media, employs advanced data and analytics to measure brand awareness, sales performance and online conversions of each media element. The holistic media strategy and approach was designed to rapidly grow household penetration and bring new consumers into Stella & Chewy's family of growing products of raw dog and cat food and treats.

"Our consumer insight is that pet parents want shared experiences with their pets. So the media placements had to support 'co-viewing' opportunities: think Animal Planet and Bravo, pet music playlists on Spotify and pet Reddit communities," said Tasha Day, VP of Media at Exverus Media.

To learn more about Stella & Chewy's range of premium raw and natural pet food for dogs and cats, visit www.allyouneedisraw.com or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram .

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

About Highdive

Founded in 2016, Highdive (highdiveus.com) is an independently owned, full-service creative agency headquartered in Chicago. Built for brands that want best-in-class creative but don't want the baggage that usually comes with it, the agency has a singular promise: to create the healthiest client and agency relationships in the world. Led by four seasoned advertising executives who set out to create an agency made up exclusively of top performers across every discipline, Highdive is breaking the traditional agency model to deliver work so powerful it can't be ignored for brands including Jeep, Ram Trucks, Lays, Beam Suntory, NHL, Nike, Boost Mobile, Airheads, Fruit-tella, and Rocket Mortgage. On a rapid growth trajectory, Highdive has been recognized as Advertising Age Small Agency of the Year, Midwest, three times and 2020 Advertising Age National Small Agency of the Year. Highdive also ranked number one on Adweek's 2020 Fastest Growing Agencies List.

About Exverus

Named by Ad Age as a Media Agency of the Year, Los Angeles-based Exverus is a strategic media consultancy that starts with a brand's passions and objectives and translates them for today's media landscape. Designed specifically to meet the needs of culture-creating brands in high-growth mode, Exverus partners with clients to deliver integrated campaigns that get people talking, build brand value and drive sales. For more information, follow @exverus or visit www.exverus.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stella & Chewy's

Betsy Radue

262.893.7276

bradue@stellaandchewys.com

Zeno Group for Stella & Chewy's

Sami Davis

312.934.3180

Sami.Davis@zenogroup.com

CAMPAIGN TITLE: All You Need is Raw

Stella & Chewy's Credits

David Campbell, CMO

Sudheer Kosaraju, VP, Brand Marketing

Debra Yoo, Senior Brand Manager

Roy Torres, Creative Director

Highdive Credits

Creative

Mark Gross, Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer

Chad Broude, Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer

Katie Bero, Creative Director

Brian Culp, Creative Director

Rebecca Wilson, Senior Designer

Dave Muhlenfeld, Copywriter

Account

Megan Lally, Managing Partner

Kristin Woodke, Group Account Director

Jamie Lazaroff, Senior Account Executive

Production

Jen Passaniti, Head of Production, Executive Producer

Will St. Clair, Executive Producer

Marianne Newton, Executive Producer

Strategy

Mike Harris, Lead Strategist

Business Affairs

Kelley Beaman, Director of Business Affairs

Annie Paganini, Production Manager

Production Partner Credits

Park Pictures

Directors: Terri Timely

Producer: David Lambert

Executive Producers: Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Anne Bobroff

Head of Production: Chelsea Schwiering

Cutters

Editor: Billy Montrose

Executive Producer: Patrick Casey

Music Credits

Marmoset

Graphics/ Titles Credits

Sarofsky

Erin Sarofsky- Executive Creative Director

Steven Anderson- Executive Producer

Stefan Draht- Creative Director

Duarte Elvas- Creative Director

Will Townsend- Producer

Joel Signer- Producer

Mollie Davis- Animator/Designer

Travis Hawthorne- Animator/Designer

###

(PRNewsfoto/Stella & Chewy’s) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stella & Chewy’s