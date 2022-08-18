Tredence bets big on $30 Billion Data Migration and Modernization Market

Strategic direction expands the company's vision to enable end-to-end data estate transformation inclusive of innovative multi-cloud data migration and modernization solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc., a leading data science solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI, has announced capability development investments and partnerships to expand and strengthen its 'data on cloud' migration and modernization solutions that will accelerate Data and AI outcomes for its enterprise customers.

Every enterprise data modernization initiative brings its own sets of characteristics and challenges that must be addressed contextually. Siloed data locked in legacy systems and dated modernization and analytics approaches are the chief roadblocks to becoming an insights-driven organization.

Tredence's relentless focus on delivering business transformation value for industries fast-tracks data migration with advanced, enterprise-class, multi-cloud, cross-platform data and analytics migration and modernization solutions that leverage the highest degree of AI-led automation. The company accelerates end-to-end integrated data management through the entire data lifecycle, including data discovery, reengineering, migration, modernization of data and applications, quality improvement, governance, privacy, and data democratization.

The three steps of this strategy are:

Speed to action through AI-enabled data and analytics migration, modernization accelerators across data lifecycle management. This incorporates data platforms discovery, data discovery, data migration, data catalog, data enrichment and data quality. Speed to scale by leveraging its strategic partnerships with all major cloud hyperscalers, as well as data and AI platform ISVs. The company recently partnered with Bladebridge to transform its customers' data state, cloud infrastructure, and deliver a complete suite of data and AI offerings. Speed to value by accelerating data migration and modernization timeframes with its innovative solutions, Tredence expects to reduce overall data estate transformation costs and deliver transformational value faster, leveraging its vast industry solutions & accelerators. Tredence invests 5% of its revenue in R&D. The company's AI Innovation center of excellence currently employs more than 100 data scientists and engineers working in industry and functional accelerators.

The three-fold approach equips Tredence to tap into the $30 billion data migration and modernization market and accelerate data estate return on investment for all its enterprise customers in a seamless, end to end motion.

"Enterprises are having a challenging time predicting new customer behaviors and are constantly evaluating, refining, and updating their analytical models. Tredence is making considerable capability development investments in building 'data on cloud' solutions for enterprises. To that end, we are collaborating with an ecosystem of partners to build migration and modernization strategies and solutions that turn enterprises into insights-driven organizations," said Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer, and Co-founder, Tredence.

"Every enterprise today relies on real-time data and insights to stay agile and be competitive in a very dynamic global business environment. However, for most enterprises, insights generation and last-mile adoption remain a pipe dream without a clear, effective data modernization strategy. Our data migration and modernization solutions take the complexity out of data transformation and reduce time to value significantly, operationalizing modern data platforms on the cloud," said Soumendra Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Innovation Officer, Tredence.

Tredence was recently recognized by Databricks as 2022 Retail and CPG (Consumed Packaged Goods) partner of the year and Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year 2022, highlighting the Data and AI transformation value it is delivering to all its enterprise customers.

