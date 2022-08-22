A news report from CRI Online: Enjoy Splendid Landscapes of Wujiang Village in Summer

ZUNYI, China, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

As midsummer is approaching, a great number of tourists visit Wujiang Village Resort, located in Zunyi in southwest China's Guizhou Province, and tourist season begins.

As a large tourist destination with comprehensive functions such as sightseeing, leisure, taking holiday and exhibition, the Resort takes the advantages of natural environment and folk custom of Northern Guizhou, which enables tourists to explore the natural landscape in and around the village and experience the glamour of folk custom in Northern Guizhou in an immersive manner.

Besides natural and human landscape, colorful cultural performance is also an outstanding character of Wujiang Village. Visitors are able to enjoy a lake cruise or drink tea while listening to opera. In addition, they can also take part in some singing and dancing performances with ethnic features such as drum dance, bamboo pole dance and folk songs of Qilao.

Water Show (photo by Wujiang Village Resort) (PRNewswire)

