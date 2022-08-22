NinjaTrader Group Appoints Hazim Macky Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a global leader in clearing, brokerage and technology solutions for active traders through its subsidiaries NinjaTrader and Tradovate, announced today that Hazim Macky has joined the firm as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Macky brings more than 20 years of software engineering and technology leadership experience to the newly established role, reporting to NinjaTrader Group CEO Martin Franchi.

Franchi said: "NinjaTrader Group is committed to innovation and, through technology, making futures available to a broader audience. Hazim has a tremendous track record of building and enhancing easy-to-use technology that has a tangible impact all over the world, including with iconic brands like Amazon and Microsoft. His experience and leadership will bring the technology experience we offer our clients to an entirely new level."

Macky said: "I'm excited to join NinjaTrader Group, an organization committed to unlocking value for its fast-growing client base with technology that is best-in-class and intuitive. Technology is a key differentiator that enables NinjaTrader's mission of transforming retail futures and meeting the trading community's growing demand for innovative products and services. Over the coming year, we'll be significantly expanding our team, attracting great talent and investing in diversity as we build out new products and offerings."

Macky previously served since January 2021 as VP of Engineering & CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) for Coinme, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., where he ran the engineering, infrastructure and security, and data analytics organizations.

Prior to Coinme, Macky held the role of Director, Financial Systems of Remitly, a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world, which went public in September 2021.

Before Remitly, Macky held software engineering management positions at Amazon and Microsoft. He led the Amazon engineering teams that propelled voice shopping into the future via the now-ubiquitous Alexa personal assistant and also oversaw the homepage and shared navigation engineering teams to ensure the quality of the Amazon.com customer experience. At Microsoft, Macky was a member of the engineering leadership team driving the Customer Experience for the company's Bing search engine. His career also included multiple roles at various subsidiaries of Egypt-based mobile telecommunications company Orascom Telecome Holding.

Macky earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer sciences from Ain Shams University in Cairo and an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands.

NinjaTrader and Tradovate both offered trading from day one of the new Nano Bitcoin futures launched in June by Coinbase Derivatives Exchange, enabling clients to trade the contract without any commissions or market data fees. Through support of the rapidly expanding retail trader audience, as well as ongoing product and service innovation following NinjaTrader Group's acquisition of Tradovate Holdings, LLC, year-to-date trading activity at the combined entity exceeded 65 million futures contracts.

