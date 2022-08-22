Telit LN920 M.2 Global Modules Certified for Use on Verizon's Mobile Broadband Network

High-speed data cards leverage Verizon's network to enable high-performance industrial and consumer applications including enterprise routers, industrial gateways, public safety, private networks and mobile computing

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announces that Verizon certified its LN920 global M.2 modules for use on its mobile broadband network. Powered by the Snapdragon® X12 LTE Modem, the LN920 quickly leverages Verizon's network to enable high-throughput connectivity for industrial and consumer applications including enterprise routers, industrial gateways, public safety, private networks and mobile computing. With certification from Verizon, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and end users gain verification and assurance that their LN920-based devices will achieve optimal performance on Verizon's network. For more information on the LN920 visit: https://www.telit.com/ln920/.

The high-speed LN920 compact M.2 (NGFF) data card is available in LTE Cat 6 and Cat 12 versions, with a smooth evolution path toward 5G technology, and supports global cellular bands between 600 MHz and 3.7 GHz, including CBRS (band 48). Ideal for both public and private LTE applications worldwide, the LN920 is certified by major regulators and Tier 1 operators in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia and Europe — enabling rapid development of global SKU devices.

"Verizon's nationwide LTE and 5G networks deliver reliable high-speed connectivity, critical for all IoT devices," said Shamik Basu, executive director & product head, IoT and automotive at Verizon. "Certifying Telit's LN920 data card provides our business customers the confidence that their IoT devices will achieve their performance requirements in both industrial and consumer applications."

"Designed in M.2 (NGFF) form factor, the LN920 global data cards are the natural evolution toward 5G technology," said Jitender Vohra, senior director of carrier relations, Telit. "By supporting several next-generation features such as LTE Advanced Carrier Aggregation and CBRS, the Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem-based LN920 represents the ultimate in LTE connectivity—and our collective and longstanding commitment to provide solutions that give vendors and systems designers a competitive and financial edge."

"Innovation is at the heart of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. By equipping operators and OEMs with industry leading technologies, end consumers are able to reap the benefits of best-in-class cellular connectivity," said Gautam Sheoran, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are excited to collaborate with Telit to power their LN920 with the Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem to give IoT devices the ability to utilize Verizon's mobile broadband network."

Both versions of the LN920 include global bands, WCDMA fallback, on-board GNSS receiver, industrial-grade operating temperature durability (-40 to +85°C) and support for Telit AppZone embedded application development environment. It also supports enhanced security features suitable for enterprise applications including secure boot and secure environment SE Linux with latest kernel 5.4 security updates.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

