MEDICARDIA HEALTH ENTERS WORKING AGREEMENT WITH CAERUS STRENGTH TO LAUNCH REMOTE THERAPEUTIC MONITORING SOLUTION LEVERAGING FIRST OF ITS KIND SENSOR-EMBEDDED STRENGTHENING VEST TO COMBAT SARCOPENIA

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicardia Health (MediCardia) has announced a collaboration agreement with Caerus Strength, inventors of the Caerus Strength Trainer, a unique sensor-embedded chest-worn strengthening vest for patients with sarcopenia of any cause, as well as for cardiovascular health and fitness training for patients recovering from cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and congestive heart failure.

(PRNewsfoto/MediCardia Health Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"MediCardia's long term mission is to put the power of health information into the hands of the people. Now we can put that power on them too, collaborating with Caerus Strength. We are excited to work with Adam and his executive team to help realize their vision to reverse a global problem that underpins so many forms of cardiovascular, neurological and musculoskeletal conditions." said Medicardia CEO and Founder, Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri, MD

"Our mission at Caerus Strength is to change people's lives. By combining our revolutionary strength system with Medicardia's game-changing platform and capabilities, we plan on changing the trajectory and improving the lives of patients with sarcopenia across all disease verticals" said Adam Adkins, CEO and Founder, Caerus Strength.

Sarcopenia affects 1 in 4 people above the age of 65, and 2 out of 3 above the age of 80 years, with more than 30M people in the US affected. The rapidly increasing incidence is driven by an aging population and development or progression of acute and chronic conditions, and complicated by common medications and treatments that can degrade muscle.

"Now we can offer patients additional treatment modalities working with Caerus Strength, to improve physical and functional capabilities and lower healthcare costs, while generating new revenue for provider organizations. When integrated with our RPM, CCM, PCM, CEID and telehealth solutions, this new offering further broadens the available virtual care solutions for our provider organizations and service providers through a single point of integration." indicated Dr. Choudhuri.

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia Health is constantly enhancing and evolving their smart digital medicine platform, to drive digital transformation in Cardiology and across healthcare. MediCardia aims to learn from and partner with practices, organizations, and networks dedicated to embracing the global digitalization of healthcare and leverage one of its greatest benefits – the adoption of virtual care – as a paradigm shift on the journey to value-based care.

www.medicardiahealth.com

Tel: 884-30-HEART

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MediCardia Health Inc.