2022 BIG3 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME HIGHEST RATED EVENT SINCE 2019, PEAKING AT MORE THAN ONE MILLION TOTAL US VIEWERS ON CBS

Season 5 Viewership on CBS up by 12% Year over Year Averaging 516,000 Viewers Across 23 Hours of Live Games

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the ratings from their 2022 championship weekend in front of a sold-out crowd at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The inaugural 2022 All-Star Game and 2022 Championship Game marked the highest-rated BIG3 event since 2019, with the entire 2-hour telecast averaging 638,000 total viewers on CBS, up 56 percent from last year. The 2022 Championship Game averaged 681,000 total viewers, up 32 percent from last season's Championship Game and peaking at 1,019,000 viewers. The Inaugural All-Star Game averaged 587,000 viewers, up 100 percent from last year's consolation game in the same time window.

BIG3 Logo (PRNewsfoto/CBS Sports,BIG3) (PRNewswire)

More than 1 million viewers tuned in Sunday evening to see the incredible finish as Trilogy's Isaiah Briscoe hit the game-winning layup to defeat Nancy Lieberman's Power, making the Stephen Jackson-led team the first-ever three-time BIG3 champions and the first team in league history to win back-to-back titles.

"These numbers and growth are further evidence of the kind of league we are building," said Ice Cube, BIG3 co-founder. "Every week, we have continued to deliver an exciting product and bring in more viewers than leagues twice, three times our age in a period of downturn in viewership. Even in the most competitive season yet, Trilogy was able to do what no team has done before and that is a testament to Stephen Jackson's leadership and every single player's commitment to the league. Players want to play for us, coaches want to coach with us, businesses want to work with us, and millions of people want to watch us. The BIG3 is here to stay and it will only go up from here."

These numbers come even after a packed weekend of programming as the BIG3 went head-to-head with preseason NFL, the final round of the BMW Championship, and the WNBA playoffs. In the sought-after 18-49 age range, the BIG3 averaged more viewers than the round 1 WNBA playoff games and rated higher than Sunday's MLB games. In total, the BIG3's fifth season averaged 516,000 total viewers on CBS, a 12 percent increase from last season's average of 458,000 total viewers on CBS.

This season saw some of the most competitive FIREBALL3 in the league's history. On top of the Dr. J Trophy, Trilogy picked up two end of year awards, Fireman of The Year for Isaiah Briscoe and Defensive Player of the Year for Earl Clark. Scoring champion Kevin Murphy from the 3-Headed Monsters took home this year's Most Valuable Player and Too Hard To Guard Awards. His coach, Reggie Theus, was the BIG3's 2022 Coach of the Year, coaching his team to the league's playoffs and narrowly losing out to Power. The Rookie Of The Year was awarded to number one overall pick Glen Rice Jr. from Power, who hit the game-winning shot to send Power to the 2022 Championship Game. Dajuan Summers of Tri-State won the 4th Man of The Year award and Mike Taylor from the Ghost Ballers won for the league's Best Trash Talker.

The Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game played ahead of the All-Star and 2022 Championship games will air on CBS on Sunday, September 4. For more information on the Celebrity Game or to see the results and highlights from the All-Star game and Championship Game, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Palacios, hpalacios@hstrategies.com

Gaby Moran, gmoran@hstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIG3 Basketball LLC