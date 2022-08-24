ECOS® Revolutionizes Dishwasher Detergents With New Plastic-Free Sheets

Green cleaning products leader launches first liquidless dishwasher detergent

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after introducing its groundbreaking plastic-free laundry detergent sheets, ECOS®, the maker of plant-powered household cleaners, is bringing sustainable cleaning to dishwashing. Today, ECOS launched its liquidless ECOS Dishwasher Detergent Sheets at Amazon and Target.com.

ECOS Dishwasher Detergent Sheets are a zero-waste way for consumers to help reduce their environmental impact. The highly concentrated formula is completely dissolvable and comes in a 100% recyclable paperboard box. Formulated with plant-powered ingredients and no harsh chemicals, the sheets are tough on baked-on stains and grease and safer for the environment. Lightweight and mess-free, ECOS Dishwasher Detergent Sheets are easy to use; consumers simply fold a sheet to fit into the main detergent compartment and let the dishwasher do the rest.

"Moving away from plastics is an important step to create a more sustainable future," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, president and CEO of ECOS. "You don't need plastic to run your dishwasher; you just need the detergent. These sheets give users a same spot-free shine while giving them one more way they can part ways with plastic."

ECOS Dishwasher Detergent Sheets are 100% plastic free, reducing packaging emissions by 70% and water used in production by 99% compared to ECOS's equivalent liquid dish detergent. The lightweight sheets also reduce shipping emissions by 92% (based on an average shipping distance of 500 miles) and have an 82% smaller carbon footprint compared to ECOS's equivalent liquid products.

ECOS is built on caring for human and planetary wellness and has translated that passion into bringing safer cleaning products to people around the world. With one of the highest standards for sustainability in the industry, ECOS is a Climate Positive company, offsetting 110% of its environmental impact with investments in clean energy projects and water restoration programs for critically endangered habitats.

ABOUT ECOS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, ECOS makes plant-powered laundry detergents and cleaners that are safer for people, pets, and the planet. ECOS products are made in the USA using globally sourced ingredients without dyes, formaldehyde, 1,4-dioxane, parabens, phthalates, or optical brighteners. A woman-owned and Black-owned company, ECOS uses 100% renewable energy to make its products in U.S. facilities that are carbon neutral, water neutral, and TRUE Platinum Zero Waste certified. The company has won many awards for sustainability and green chemistry, including the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award. ECOS, Baby ECOS, ECOS Pet and ECOS PRO cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., internationally and online. For more information and retail locations, visit ecos.com and follow on Instagram at @ecoscleans.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kendal Hayward

ecos@powerdigitalmarketinginc.com

