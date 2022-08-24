Jacobs Selected for Northern Ireland Water's Major Project Partnership Framework

Providing design services as part of $1.5 billion water and wastewater capital program

Key projects to support future resilience of essential water and wastewater infrastructure

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected as a design consultant for Northern Ireland Water's (NI Water) Major Project Partnership Framework, which will deliver large-scale water and wastewater projects across Northern Ireland.

The framework will deliver individual capital projects, including upgrades to major water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and network mains. One of the first major projects to be delivered under the framework will be vital upgrades at Belfast Wastewater Treatment Works, expected to commence this year, to provide much needed additional and secure capacity. The framework will run for an initial four-year period, with the option to extend for an additional four years.

"Jacobs has supported clients in the U.K. with major water and wastewater solutions for decades and these NI Water projects will make a real difference to people's daily lives," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe Donald Morrison. "Together with our framework partners, we'll design resilient, sustainable infrastructure to provide essential water and sanitation services to communities and businesses in Northern Ireland."

NI Water provides water and sewerage services to approximately 840,000 households and businesses in Northern Ireland.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

