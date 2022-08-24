TransMedia Group to Speed Delivery of Wellness Wisdom Warriors' 'Sneaker Cure' Hitting the Road with Balancing Medicine to Eliminate Knee Pain Across America

TransMedia Group to Speed Delivery of Wellness Wisdom Warriors' 'Sneaker Cure' Hitting the Road with Balancing Medicine to Eliminate Knee Pain Across America

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to launch PR campaign for Wellness Wisdom Warriors (https://skneekers.com) to shed light on Dr Tzvi Pearlstein's patented sole heeling transformation. Faced with his own painful "bone-on-bone" knees, he developed a new type of sneaker sole to help prevent knee, hip, and back pain, arthritis, and surgery.

"Our PR campaign will show how for knee pain and knee arthritis sufferers the source of the problem often is their sneakers, which are curable, regardless of the brand," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Publicity to cite malalignment of the feet as a key cause of knee pain, possibly hip and back pain too. Like the toeing in and out of the car tires, wheel alignment shouldn't wait until a car's old, but is needed throughout its life. Some with people.

TransMedia said it will build sole heeling awareness of Dr Pearlstein's discovery that knee pain can be traced to how we put weight on our feet, for which there is a cure his Wellness Wisdom Warriors RV will deliver when it hits the road to painlessness.

TransMedia said it will provide reports to media of WWW's itinerary so anyone with knee, hip, or back pain can bring their sneakers to be cured.

Starting locally in Florida, then nationwide, Dr Tzvi and his WWW RV will be available for booking consultations to modify sneakers/shoes to protect knees, hips, and back and compensate for foot malalignment.

TransMedia Group plans to highlight Dr. Pearlstein's treating sneakers with affordable, convenient medicine by announcing his RV's stops, and alerting companies they can sign up for consultations for their employees, providing "feetback" for health news reporters along the trail.

"I want to conveniently offer comfort from the foot up," said Dr Pearlstein, Founder of Wellness Wisdom Warriors, and expect TransMedia will put my best foot forward to media."

"Companies signing up for our corporate wellness consulting to improve employee comfort, foot and body alignment, and good posture will have happier employees with more energy."

"Media will like interviewing Dr. Pearlstein for his medical knowledge and upbeat personality," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group.

"TransMedia Group's publicity will truly get the "sneakers cure on the road" informing media of WWW's mission to put people on their feet comfortably."

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683.

