MSI Presents Its Brand New Lineup of Amazing Innovations at IFA 2022

"IFA 2022 is one of the world's most important consumer electronics trade shows. After years of virtual and distanced living, MSI is especially well-prepared to support all industries and professions with our innovations and solutions, to help them adapt to new ways of working, living and entertaining," said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

MSI Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO Business & Productivity Laptop

MSI has updated its Prestige series lineup with the Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO. Both are available in Urban Silver and equipped with Intel® 12th Gen Core™ i7 Processors. The MSI Prestige 16 delivers GPU performance from the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti, and is the first Prestige laptop with a 16:10 ratio mini-LED panel. With the MSI True Color Technology, it reaches the high dynamic range (HDR) 1000 standard, which significantly expands the range of two important factors – contrast ratio and color accuracy. For business users who want a responsive, long-lasting laptop, Prestige 16 EVO is Intel® EVO™ Platform Certified. Prestige 16 EVO also exclusively supports Tobii Aware smart sensor technology.

MSI Raider GE67HX Gaming Laptop

MSI Raider GE67HX is the first laptop in the world to bring a revolutionary high refresh rate OLED display to the market – 240Hz with better than 0.2 ms response time, super-wide DCI-P3 100% color gamut and super-high 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. These specs translate into the most immersive gameplay for gamers. Now gamers can experience the MSI Raider GE67HX's 16-core Intel® HX processor, promising up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) of processing power. Gamers can enjoy the combined 220W power of CPU and GPU, thanks to the exclusive OverBoost technology.

MSI Titan GT77 Gaming Laptop

The Titan is back! The MSI Laptop flagship: Incorporating a luxury experience, innovative technology and extreme performance, the Titan GT77 is the peak of gaming. It features the latest high-performing processors – up to the 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9-12900HX – and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Graphics, the luxury aesthetics of the Mystic Light bar, and a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra Low Switches. The Titan GT77 highlights top of the line performance and design. With the GT77, the MSI Titan series is reborn.

MSI GeForce RTX™ 30 SUPRIM Series Graphics Card

The MSI SUPRIM Series, a new graphics card design, turns a prestigious concept into reality. This card is amped up with robust power stages for durability, efficiently cooled with the TRI FROZR 2S cooling system, and delivers a modern aesthetic that reflects a high-performance lifestyle. This masterpiece continues MSI's legacy of powering immersive gaming adventures and the creation of demanding content.

MSI RadiX AXE6600 WiFi 6E Tri-Band Gaming Router

Meet the MSI RadiX AXE6600 WiFi 6E Tri-Band Gaming Router to boost your gaming connection to the next generation! This gaming router provides 3 wireless connectivity bands, including 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the latest 6GHz, with a total speed up to 6600Mbps. And it exclusively features MSI AI QoS that automatically prioritizes network traffic, giving gamers extreme low latency and a superb gaming experience. In addition, MSI reveals its AX1800 WiFi USB Adapter to provide an instant upgrade to WiFi 6 for your PCs or laptops.

MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC Gaming Keyboard

MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC is built for competitive players, designed to provide seamless and instantaneous responses with 35gf operating force and a smooth, linear feel on every keystroke. MSI ClearCaps feature a unique transparent dual-layer design that allows light through for per-key RGB illumination. The smart media features put easy media control at your fingertips.

MSI CLUTCH GM31 Series Gaming Mouse

MSI CLUTCH GM31 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS mouse and its wired version share the same compact, ergonomic design and are constructed from lightweight materials to stay within an impressive 73g weight limit. Moreover, the CLUTCH GM31 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS mouse is packed with low latency wireless technology, including a charging dock and various features that provide performance boosts to your gameplay.

MSI IMMERSE GH40 ENC Gaming Headset

MSI IMMERSE GH40 ENC is MSI's first gaming headset to feature an environmental noise canceling (ENC) algorithm. ENC helps keep communication crisp and clear in any environment. Get your game on anywhere, with an immersive virtual 7.1 spatial audio experience from 40mm neodymium drivers in a foldable and durable lightweight package.

MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD Gaming Monitor

With a fast response time, MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD supports 144hz at 4K resolution. The latest HDMI 2.1 and Quantum Dot technology and IPS panel deliver images with more detail and a wider color range than traditional monitors. This is also the first MSI monitor with the unique KVM 3.0, allowing OSD settings and features like Optix Scope and Smart Crosshair to be adjusted with a console controller.

MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 Power Supply

MSI's world-first ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0-ready Platinum power supplies support next-gen high performance graphics cards and processors, and withstand 2x total power excursion and 3x GPU power excursion. The native 16-pin (12VHPWR) connector, paired with the included 16-pin connector, supports the latest graphics cards, without adapter cables.

MSI MEG X670E ACE Gaming Motherboard

The MEG X670E ACE furnishes premium aesthetics with its black finish and gold embellishments. Developed to unlock the full gaming potential of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, the MEG X670E ACE is an outstanding E-ATX motherboard for extreme settings and overclocking components at the highest level.

MSI Modern MD272QPWDE Business Monitor

MSI's Modern MD272 Series monitor won the Computex 2022 Best Choice Award. The Modern MD272 Series monitor is built with Less Blue Light PRO and Anti-flicker technology, plus USB Type C 65W Power Delivery. To increase productivity, KVM switches are supported, and the exclusive MSI Productivity Intelligence (P.I.) app provides the smartest, most efficient tools for users. This ergonomic monitor with a 4-way adjustable stand allows you to work even more efficiently.

MSI Smart Coffee Machine HMI

This smart coffee machine's large built-in HMI interface lets customers create customized latte art just by uploading pictures or taking photos. Customers can order in just a few steps with the help of the user-friendly UI and e-payment technology. The system can also analyze sales data, manage inventory, and advertise products.

MSI 3.5" SBC MS-98M3 powered by 11th Gen. Intel® IoTG Tiger Lake-UP3 Core™ Processor

The MS-98M3 single board computer provides the industry with more reliability, higher durability and lower power consumption. This system is deal for energy-saving and carbon-emission-reducing applications in edge high-performance computing. It is actively deployed in multiple application fields such as MSI's AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot, verified by Texcell/France to effectively inactivate the SARS-COV-2 virus within seconds under research conditions.

