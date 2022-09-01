GET READY FOR NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH WITH BRIGGS & STRATTON

Severe weather, extended power outages and infrastructure failure are highlighting the need for standby power.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While you can't control severe weather, you can prepare for it. As we enter into National Preparedness Month , now is the time for families to create a power outage preparedness plan and take the steps necessary to keep their loved ones, home and property safe in the case of an outage.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Grid infrastructure failure and more frequent severe weather events are leading to longer power outages across the country. Data from the U.S. Department of Energy has found that the number of power outages from severe weather has doubled over the past two decades across the U.S and that 40 states are experiencing longer outages — with the problem most acute in regions seeing more extreme weather.

Power outages can be inconvenient, costly and, in some cases, even dangerous. As an outage extends on from hour to hour, so does the strain on a family's time, comfort and finances. However, solutions exist to help mitigate — and even avoid — the impacts of a home outage. Briggs & Stratton recommends investing in a backup power solution, such as a home standby generator.

Owning a home standby generator provides security and confidence that a family's life will continue uninterrupted, no matter the weather conditions outside. When the power goes out, day or night, a home standby generator takes over within seconds, keeping all of a household's important appliances running, including an HVAC system, sump pump, refrigerator and freezer —not to mention lights and other conveniences that are helpful during a storm.

Purchasing the right home standby home generator is an important part of being prepared for the unexpected. Home standby generators such as Briggs & Stratton Home Generators are permanently installed outside a home and connected to a natural gas or liquid propane fuel source. They're designed to supply power for an entire home and have an automatic transfer switch so that power comes on without any action needed from the owner.

"As we continue to see extreme weather events and outages from grid failure occur more frequently across the U.S., it's more important than ever for families to have a plan in place for when the unexpected happens," said Michelle Gross, Senior Director of Marketing — Energy Solutions at Briggs & Stratton. "Briggs & Stratton is here to help keep families powered when they need it most and to provide them with peace of mind with our cutting-edge standby power solutions."

Briggs & Stratton also offers scalable and versatile energy storage systems that help to create power resilience for home and business owners, on or off the grid. From providing comfort and protection during an outage to subsidizing daily utility costs, energy storage systems can give home and business owners true energy independence and security. Recent climate legislation passed in Congress is incentivizing the addition of energy storage systems to homes and businesses through cost-saving benefits, including a 30% federal tax credit for battery storage systems.

To learn more about preparing for weather emergencies and Briggs & Stratton standby power and energy storage solutions, visit BriggsAndStratton.com .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton