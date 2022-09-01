Streamers unite to fundraise for Starlight Children's Foundation

The fourth annual fundraising campaign brings over 300 content creators on Twitch and YouTube in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families, today announced the start of its fourth annual Stream For Starlight (S4S).

The month-long virtual fundraising campaign, which takes place in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, invites content creators to stream and raise critical funds for Starlight to carry out its mission.

"We're grateful and honored to have so many returning and new streamers uniting together to help Starlight bring moments of joy to hospitalized kids at a time when they need it most," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "We're also incredibly thankful and humbled by the support of Razer as a returning sponsor. With their support, we've been able to help our amazing charity streaming community thrive."

One of the most recognized forces in the global gaming and esports communities, Razer signed on as an inaugural S4S sponsor last year.

Stream For Starlight aims to raise $300,000 from over 1,000 streams to help fund cozy Starlight Hospital Gowns and entertaining Starlight Gaming Stations to over 800 children's hospitals and facilities. Since 2019, Stream For Starlight has raised more than $1.3 million.



Over 300 streamers from all categories on Twitch are joining the campaign – including musicians, such as the8bitdrummer and mrdandandan; food and drink streamers like chefsteve330 and thehungerservice; and gamers SistaKaren and the stream team Sistas of the Fog, a group of Black women, femmes and non-binary content creators who love horror games.

Other notable events include the Stream For Starlight Kickoff on September 1 at 3:30 p.m. PST on Starlight's Twitch channel. Viewers will have the opportunity to meet Starlight Kid Kyrell, watch streamers compete in an epic pancake stacking contest sponsored by Bob's Red Mill, and listen to tunes from a DJ raid train led by Sas8jr.

With events happening daily, fans can always find something engaging to watch directly from Starlight's streaming calendar. To play a part in transforming hospital moments for seriously ill children, anyone can donate by visiting starlight.org/donate.

For over 40 years, Starlight Children's Foundation has delivered happiness to over 21 million seriously ill kids and their families through innovative programs that provide play and distraction, helping them get through the pain and stress of medical procedures and conditions. These programs – like Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, and Starlight Hospital Gowns – are offered across 800 U.S. children's hospitals and healthcare facilities to help young patients heal and thrive.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill or injured children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality , Starlight Hospital Wear , and Starlight Gaming , have impacted 21 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S.

To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids, visit www.starlight.org and follow Starlight on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

