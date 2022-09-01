Tiger Pistol Hires Industry Veteran Sarah Cucchiara for Newly Created Role

Digital Advertising and Channel Marketing Veteran Tapped to Lead Partner Strategy at Tiger Pistol

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, recently named Sarah Cucchiara, VP, Partner Strategy; a new role in the organization designed to support Tiger Pistol's expansion efforts and implement growth strategies ensuring long-term client and partnership satisfaction.

For more than two decades, Cucchiara has worked with large national companies and local small businesses to develop cross-channel marketing and advertising programs that drive results. With experience in B2B and B2C, across multiple industries, Cucchiara developed strategies, campaigns, and tactics to optimize budgets and resources to meet each company's goals and objectives.

"Sarah adds immense value to the Tiger Pistol team, bringing extensive experience in digital advertising, cross-channel approaches, and veteran thought leadership," said Paul Elliott, CEO of Tiger Pistol. "Sarah has shown time and again to be an essential part of any team she is on. Her highly-strategic and goal-oriented mindset allows her to address clients' goals and implement partner strategies to ensure long-term client and partner success."

At Tiger Pistol, Cucchiara will use her expertise to deepen and expand key partnerships, develop strategies to leverage partners in new ways, and implement strategies demonstrating the value in, and performance from, the Tiger Pistol Collaborative Advertising Platform™ to secure client retention and loyalty.

"A number of my past roles have traditionally placed me in the buyer's seat," said Cucchiara. "My role at Tiger Pistol offers a unique opportunity to bring this different perspective to the team. Tiger Pistol has seen much success in 2022, and it's important that we leverage this success in our growth efforts as much as in our client retention efforts. This starts with bridging the sales and marketing and client management departments to develop and implement strategies that enhance partner relationships, show value long-term, and grow our client base."

Prior to Tiger Pistol, Cucchiara served as SVP of Channel Marketing Strategy at BrandMuscle, a leading TCMA provider, where she worked with clients to optimize their local channel marketing programs to better activate partners on behalf of brands. Sarah's experience has been both client and agency-side for brands like Hallmark, Helzberg Diamonds, Purina, GE, Diageo, Chase, and Nationwide Insurance.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning collaborative advertising platform, makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for clients and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, or agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a Meta (formerly Facebook) Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 700,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

