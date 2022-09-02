Number of Victims in the Wendy's E. Coli Outbreak Grows to 97 in 6 States: Ron Simon & Associates Files First Michigan Lawsuit and Anticipates New Cases Will be Identified Over the Labor day Weekend

Number of Victims in the Wendy's E. Coli Outbreak Grows to 97 in 6 States: Ron Simon & Associates Files First Michigan Lawsuit and Anticipates New Cases Will be Identified Over the Labor day Weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with The Failey Law Firm, filed a lawsuit in the Wendy's E. Coli O157 outbreak on behalf of a man who became ill after consuming a Dave's Double with French fries at a local Wendy's in Grandville, Michigan.

The CDC has updated the number of victims in the Wendy's E. Coli outbreak to 97 confirmed cases, including 43 hospitalizations and 10 cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Michigan has the greatest number of confirmed cases, with 58 victims identified. The CDC also confirmed new cases in Kentucky and New York states. According to Ron Simon, the national food poisoning lawyer, these numbers are likely to continue to rise over the Labor Day weekend. (PRNewswire)

As of the most recent CDC release, on September 1st, there have been at least 97 confirmed E. coli victims in Michigan, New York, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, including at least 43 who have been hospitalized – at least 10 are suffering from hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). These numbers are expected to increase significantly over the next few weeks. E. coli is a bacteria that is usually transmitted through human feces, and early indications point to Romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches.

National food poisoning lawyer Ron Simon stated:

"We expect the number of victims in this outbreak to continue to grow as more people get tested, and because there is a significant lag-time between when victims first seek medical attention and when the CDC is able to confirm they are part of the outbreak. A stool culture is needed to confirm that a victim has E. coli."

The lawsuit was filed against Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. d/b/a Wendy's, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on behalf of S. Meyers. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

Mr. Meyers purchased a Wendy's Dave's Double, and shortly thereafter began to experience severe abdominal pain, nausea, and bloody diarrhea, a symptom of STEC poisoning. He was forced to seek medical treatment at Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Mr. Meyers continues to recover from E. coli food poisoning.

The Wendy's E. Coli Outbreak Likely Linked to Romain Lettuce

On August 17th, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health and regulatory officials in several states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), announced a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7, a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) linked to illnesses in four Midwestern states. The investigation led to Wendy's removal of Romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in the region.

According to the CDC, the investigation is ongoing.

About Ron Simon & Associates

Over the last 20 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous foodborne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his firm have collected over $700,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

For more information visit Ron Simon's food poisoning website.

Contact: Ron Simon, 713-819-8116

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates