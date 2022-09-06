Inriver Appoints Niels Stenfeldt as Chief Executive Officer

Stenfeldt brings world-class enterprise software experience to lead inriver in sustained global growth

MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inriver , a software company that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, is pleased to announce the appointment of Niels Stenfeldt as the company's new CEO, effective September 1. An experienced chief executive with deep domain and industry expertise in product data technologies, Stenfeldt will lead inriver in its next phase of global growth and capture the significant market opportunity for the PIM industry as a whole. He succeeds Thomas Zanzinger, who led the company through COVID and its recent majority growth investment from THL Partners. Zanzinger remains a senior advisor to inriver and its board of directors.

inriver (PRNewswire)

Stenfeldt brings to inriver over 20 years of experience growing B2B enterprise software companies and successfully leading go-to-market strategy. He most recently served as CEO of Stibo Systems, a leader in master data management (MDM), where he played an integral role in growing the company's global customer base. Prior to Stibo, Stenfeldt led a global growth strategy as the head of worldwide sales and services for Esko, a packaging software company. In addition, Stenfeldt has held leadership roles at Oracle, SAP, OpenText, and Evenex (acquired by HighJump). Stenfeldt currently serves as chairman of the board of directors for Boyum IT Solutions and has been a member of the board of directors for inriver since July.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead this exceptional company and work alongside some of the industry's best professionals as we continue to better serve our customers' evolving needs and accelerate growth in new customers across the globe. Inriver has a truly special position in this space of managing product data, and I strongly believe this industry will continue to rise in importance over the next several years as commerce becomes increasingly digital," said Stenfeldt. "I want to commend Thomas for his leadership and accomplishments as CEO, who during his time elevated inriver into one of the world's leading SaaS-based PIM technologies. I am sincerely honored to have the opportunity to succeed him from this point forward."

"Building on our remarkable track record to date and looking toward the next set of growth opportunities still ahead, inriver is very well-positioned for the future. Niels brings valuable understanding of customer needs and go-to-market strategies, and I have the highest confidence that he will help drive the company to new levels of success, accelerating growth globally while continuing to provide excellent software and services to our customers and external partners," said Zanzinger. "I welcome Niels to the inriver family and look forward to continuing to contribute to our mission as a senior advisor."

About inriver:

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. Inriver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,600 brands and 700 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver has offices in Amsterdam, Chicago, Davao, London, Manila, Munich and Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.inriver.com.

Press Contact

Inriver

Katja Doemer

Katja.doemer@inriver.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE inriver